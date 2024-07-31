The Smart Divergence Dashboard is your ultimate tool for identifying high-probability trading opportunities. This cutting-edge indicator is meticulously designed to detect Regular Divergences, offering traders a clear and actionable advantage.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120703/

Key Features:

Real-time Divergence Detection: Instantly pinpoints Higher High/Lower Low and Oscillator Higher Low divergences across multiple currency pairs and timeframes using Awesome Oscillator and MACD .

Instantly pinpoints and Oscillator divergences across multiple currency pairs and timeframes using . Intuitive Dashboard: Visualize divergence patterns effortlessly with a user-friendly dashboard layout.

Customizable Alerts: Receive timely notifications for divergence occurrences, allowing you to react promptly.

Flexible Settings: Personalize the dashboard to your liking by adjusting font size, color, and layout preferences.

With the Smart Divergence Dashboard, you'll gain a competitive edge by:

Identifying potential trend reversals or continuations early on

Making informed trading decisions based on reliable divergence signals

Saving time and effort by automating divergence detection

Enhancing your overall trading performance

Experience the difference with the Smart Divergence Dashboard. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, the Smart Divergence Dashboard is a valuable asset to your trading arsenal.

Feel free to contact me if you need any assistance.



