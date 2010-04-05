Gbpjpy Macd Trader MT4
- Experts
- Tomas Vanek
- Versione: 1.0
The GJ_H1_220100009_S_HD_CF_SQX_SL20 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPJPY using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/gbpjpy-macd-trader/
Key details are:
Parameters
MagicNumber: 220100009
Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
Trading Options
Weekend Trading: Allowed
Daily Exit: Disabled
Friday Exit: Enabled at 20:00
Signal Time Range: Not limited
Max Trades/Day: No limit
Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): No predefined limits
Entry Signals
Long Entry: Triggered when the MACD (12, 26, 16) crosses below 0.
Short Entry: Triggered when the MACD (12, 26, 16) crosses above 0.
Entry Rules
Long Entry: Opens long orders at the daily high plus 2.60 times the smallest range of the last 50 bars with a SL of 190 pips and a profit target of 260 pips. Order is valid for 17 bars and exits after 22 bars.
Short Entry: Opens short orders at the daily low minus 2.60 times the smallest range of the last 50 bars with a SL of 190 pips and a profit target of 260 pips. Order is valid for 17 bars and exits after 22 bars.
Exit Rules
Long Exit: Closes full position if market is long and no LongEntrySignal is active.
Short Exit: Closes full position if market is short and no ShortEntrySignal is active.
Features
- Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).
- AI based strategy
- Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.
- No martingale, no grid, no scalp.
- No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
- User-friendly settings.
- All settings optimized, ready for real trading.
- Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market