Onion mt4

The Onion Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and market data filtering solution that combines all the important features of a trend tool in one tool! It is great for any trader, be it Forex or binary options. No settings are required, everything is optimized by time and experience, it works effectively both in flat conditions and in trend conditions.

The Onion Trend Indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects current deviations in the price of stocks, commodities or currencies. It is displayed on top of the price chart and helps to assess the location of prices relative to the normal trading range. Bollinger Bands create a frame within which prices are considered normal. These lines are constructed in the form of an upper and lower boundary around the moving average, and the width of the band is not static, but is proportional to the standard deviation from the moving average for the analyzed period.

A trading signal occurs when price moves outside the trading range, either rising above the upper line or breaking through the lower line. If the price fluctuates between the lines, the indicator does not provide trading signals. The indicator is capable of trading in any direction. Most of the parameters are intuitive, and if any parameter raises questions, you can always write in private messages for clarification.


Prodotti consigliati
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
TrendCompass
Artem Koliada
Indicatori
TrendCompass is a powerful indicator for trading in the currency and cryptocurrency markets on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This innovative tool is designed to simplify analysis and decision-making in trading. The indicator combines various technical indicators and algorithms to provide accurate and timely trading signals. Key Features: Multilevel Strategy: TrendCompass is based on a comprehensive strategy that includes analyzing major trends, support and resistance levels, and various technical
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Pips forex - is a ready trading system . This indicator shows with arrows on the chart when and in what direction you need to open an order. If the arrow is green, then we open a buy deal, and if the arrow is red, then we open a sell deal. Everything is very simple and quite effective. TakeProfit set 15-25 points. StopLoss set at the level of points. When the dots move, we immediately override the StopLoss. Recommended timeframe for trading M1 and M5. This is a scalping strategy and works best
WBP Chart Signals
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Italiano – WBP Chart Signals – Indicatore di pressione di acquisto/vendita multi-timeframe Descrizione: WBP Chart Signals è un indicatore avanzato che misura la pressione del mercato attraverso l’analisi di volume, spread e price action. Ideale per i trader che desiderano segnali precisi con conferma multi-timeframe e analisi in stile istituzionale. Caratteristiche principali: Weighted Buy Pressure (WBP): Algoritmo proprietario che combina VWAP, MA200, forza del volume, liquidità e momentum Ana
Auto Closer MT4
Manpreet Singh
Utilità
FOREXBOB AUTO CLOSER   is a very handsome tool for manual traders who doing :- Scalping  Correlation Hedging Those who use averaging methods etc. As this utility tool will help you by closing all your running trades when the universal floating P/L reaches a certain value that you will put in inputs. You may enable and disable the alert message on your mobile phone when auto closer close all the running deals on specified profit. You may add any message you want in notification.  This tool consid
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicatori
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - L'oscillatore Dynamic Scalping ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea verde, valori di ipercomprato: sopra
Deep Insight Candles
Richard Bystricky
Indicatori
Deep Insight Candles is an indicator that brings an entirely new perspective to the price chart. It focuses on revealing hidden structures in market movements, uncovering buyer and seller pressure, thus helping traders to better identify key levels, dynamics, and potential reversals. The indicator conveys deeper market insights, allowing traders to make decisions based on a more accurate perception of market sentiment and pressure at specific price levels. This innovative approach transforms the
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Calculated
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Calculated trend indicator, can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio, shows successful signals. Uses two options for settings. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. The probability of a successful trend is not very bad! The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods, and for long-term trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
PipTick VSA MT4
Michal Jurnik
1 (2)
Indicatori
The   Volume Spread Analysis indicator   is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience. What is VSA? VSA - Volume Spre
Scalping Snake Pro
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Scalping Snake Pro is a unique scalping indicator that shows the trader the price reversal moments and does not redraw. This indicator, unlike many others on the Internet, does not redraw its values. It draws signals on the very first bar, which allows you not to be late with opening deals. This indicator sends notifications to the trader by phone and email when a signal appears. You get all this functionality for only $147. How to trade with this indicator? Open the H1 timeframe. Currency pai
Effort and Result MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicatori
The   Effort and Result indicator   is based on the work of Karthik Marar; a volume spread analysis trader. It compares a price change (Result) to the volume size (Effort) for a certain period.  By comparing the effort and result, we can get more information about the future price movement. Both values are normalized and converted to a scale of 0 - 100 % based on a selectable look-back period. This indicator is also known as the Effort Index. The law of effort and result The law of effort vs.
Snake NW
Sergei Shishaev
5 (1)
Indicatori
Канальный индикатор "Snake" . Отлично показывает точки входа и выхода. Не перерисовывает! Хорошо подойдет для стратегий с сетками (усреднения), стратегий с пирамидами (стратегий добора), обычной торговли по тренду, торговли на коррекции. Для любых типов инструментов:   валюты, нефть, металлы, криптовалюты. Для любых таймфреймов:   от M1 до D1 . Для любых стилей торговли:   скальпинг, интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Используйте в сочетании с трендовым индикатором, чтобы исключить риски входа про
Stochastic with Dynamic OSB zones mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Stocastico con zone dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - L'oscillatore stocastico è uno degli indicatori più famosi sul mercato, uno strumento di trading perfetto per molti trader. - È ottimo per le posizioni di vendita dalla zona dinamica di ipercomprato e per le posizioni di acquisto dalla zona dinamica di ipervenduto. - Questo indicatore è eccellente anche da combinare con le posizioni di Price Action. - Zona dinamica di ipercomprato -
Time Price SQ9 Degree
Kirill Borovskii
Indicatori
The Time_Price_SQ9_Degree indicator is based on the 9 Gann square. Using this indicator, you can identify strong time and price zones. The indicator displays the levels as a degree value. The degrees can be set in the settings. After launching, the MENU button appears. If it is highlighted, it can be moved to any point on the graph, and after double-clicking on it, it stops being highlighted and menu buttons appear. To hide the menu, just double-click on the button, it will become highlighted a
Market Profile Real Time
Sergey Zuev
Indicatori
A technical indicator that displays information about the trading volume in the form of a histogram of distribution by price levels. It is used as an independent indicator that helps to evaluate the current objective situation of the instrument, as well as in the format of integration with other methods of analysis, to confirm or filter when making trading decisions. Key Features: Interactive profile update, real-time work Five modes of histogram calculation The possibility of separating the vol
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Trend Runner PRO MT4
Gutyere Amorim
Indicatori
Indicator developed with precision algorithm that seeks moments of strong trend in the markets. Reconciled with an algorithm that seeks high volume moments in the market. I recommend using timeframes M15 to H1. I also recommend an optimization to your liking for your best currency pairs. Any questions, do not hesitate to ask. Buy EA based on this indicator CLICKING HERE This is an excellent trigger indicator for your trading system. If you already operate a trend and want an indicator to show y
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Indicatori
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Way alarm price
Vladislav Kozlov
Indicatori
WayAlarmPrice is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4\platform. It offers a variety of ways to notify you of price movements in any direction. This easy-to-use indicator allows you to select the appropriate sound for each direction and set an individual distance to a specific price for each side of the road. In addition, it accurately determines the time to reach the goal. To get started with the indicator, simply place it in the indicators folder of your MetaTrader 4 terminal, then move it to the
Icarus Reversals Indicator FULL Suite
James D Scuderi
Indicatori
The Icarus Reversals(TM) Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments.  The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals.  Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for all inputs, allowing for the complete optimisation fitted to any trader or investor style
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Indicatori
Nuova versione più accurata dell'indicatore Xmaster. Più di 200 trader di tutto il mondo hanno condotto più di 15.000 test di diverse combinazioni di questo indicatore sui loro PC per ottenere la formula più efficace e precisa. E qui ti presentiamo l'indicatore "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint", che mostra segnali accurati e non ridipinge. Questo indicatore invia anche segnali al trader tramite e-mail e push. Con l'arrivo di ogni nuovo tick, analizza costantemente il mercato in base
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
Chinetti pip collector XL
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Chinetti pip collector XL is a complete turnkey trading system. If a trader does not yet have his own trading system, he can apply Chinetti pip collector XL to trading. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Even a beginner in Forex can handle it. Trading rules: wait for the indicator to start drawing a blue line. This means that the price trend is starting now. Now we are waiting for the indicator to analyze the market and draw an up arrow on the chart. At this point, we open a buy order.
Magic SMMA
Imre Heli
Indicatori
The Magic SMMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEE
FREE
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Lite
Afsal Meerankutty
4.52 (23)
Indicatori
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its unique trading strategy, the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows. SCROLL DOWN TO VIEW SCREENSHOTS AND WATCH VIDEO ________________________________________________________________ Trading using CyberZingFx Trend Reversal is Simple Using the CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator is ea
FREE
Market Session Pro MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
5 (1)
Indicatori
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al 100% non ridipinto che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici, azioni.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI) Candele classiche He
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Indicatori
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Venamax : questo è il miglior indicatore tecnico azionario. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore analizza il movimento dei prezzi di un asset e riflette la volatilità e le potenziali zone di ingresso. Caratteristiche dell'indicatore: Questo è un super indicatore con Magic e due blocchi di frecce di tendenza per un trading comodo e redditizio. Sul grafico viene visualizzato il pulsante rosso per cambiare blocco. Magic è impostato nelle impostazioni dell'indicatore, in modo da poter installare l'indi
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicatori
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator. high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners an
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (6)
Indicatori
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only     5 copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicatori
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
TrendLine PRO MT4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.83 (167)
Indicatori
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here:   
PipFinite Strength Meter
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.65 (31)
Indicatori
How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak? Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels! This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability. Features Universal compatibility to different trading systems Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish press
Altri dall’autore
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Modern bot
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
The Forex trading advisor Modern bot is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in the code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Usin
Doctor Winston mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Experts
Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
Smoking
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
I suggest that everyone who is interested in the Smoking indicator try to trade. Smoking is a technical analysis tool that uses mathematical calculations to determine various aspects of price movement and is based on historical data. Smoking reveals special aspects of price movement and allows traders to make the right decision. All trading indicators analyze the price from different angles based on historical data. Therefore, it is not entirely correct to say that they can predict the future.
Fracture
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Fracture indicator uses many moving averages that are with a given Length step. As a result of the work, the resulting lines are formed, which are displayed on the price chart as blue and red lines. The simplest use case for the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news; it can act as a news filter, that is, show how the market reacts to this or that news. The indicator lines can also be in
ProsecutionA
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
Looking for a quality pivot point indicator? So Prosecution is what you need! To identify pivot points, the Prosecution indicator analyzes many conditions, as the aggregate analysis provides a more accurate picture of the market situation. What are pivot points? Pivot point analysis is often used in conjunction with the calculation of support and resistance levels, as is the case with trend line analysis. When analyzing pivot points, the first support and resistance levels are calculated using
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
AnalizatorMTF
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
AnalizatorMTF is an oscillator indicator, a more progressive version of the indicator, with easy customization and ease of use. The following levels are used to identify signals: 0; 0.75 / -0.75; 0.9 / -0.9, as well as the configuration of the indicator curve itself. The difference from other similar indicators is in the pointers of entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding direction and color and the possibility of displaying higher timeframes on lower ones. The indicator can be
AnalizatorSSRC
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
AnalizatorSSRC is an oscillator indicator that is easy to set up and easy to use. The following levels are used to identify signals: 0; 0.75 / -0.75; 0.9 / -0.9, as well as the configuration of the indicator curve itself. Its main difference is the absence of a signal line and signals associated with its intersections. The indicator can be used as part of various strategies. Like other oscillators, it shows trend and flat zones, as well as oversold and overbought areas.
Hubbles Correlator
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The correlation coefficient reflects the relationship between two values. It shows the dependence of changes in one value on changes in another. For example, from changes in the price of EURUSD and EURNZD. The correlation coefficient in trade, currency relations is constantly changing. Special indicators of correlation help to define it, trace changes, draw correct conclusions. One of them is the Hubbles Correlator indicator. The indicator allows you to simultaneously display several other char
Step Success
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
Trend Indicator, a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important trend tool features built into one tool! The Step Success indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You do not need to set up anything, everything is perfected with time and experience, it works great during a flat and a trend.
Analytical cover MT4
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Analytical cover trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Analytical cover indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Analytical cover trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets
Point Implant
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
What are "pivot points"? Pivot point analysis is often used in conjunction with the calculation of support and resistance levels, as is the case with trend line analysis. Pivot point analysis calculates the first support and resistance levels using the trading range width between the pivot point and the previous day's high or low price. The second support and resistance levels are calculated using the entire width between the previous day's high and low prices. Looking for a quality pivot poin
Trend Live
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Trend Live indicator is a development for trend trading. Trend indicators make it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and get a good return. The Trend Live indicator helps to analyze the market on the selected time interval. They define the mainstream. Easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time frames. Trend Live is a trend trading and filtering solution with all the important
Impulses Enter
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
With the help of the Impulses Enter forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The Elephant indicator accompanies long trends, can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noises around the average price.
Trend Oracle
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
Trend Oracle trend indicator, shows entry signals. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk coefficient. The indicator can be used for both short-term pipsing and long-term trading. Uses all one parameter for settings. Length - the number of bars to calculate the indicator. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually similarize s
Trend Alternative
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
Using the Trend alternate indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing on the market. The Trend Alternate Indicator accompanies lengths, can be used without instruments or timframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main application of the indicator is to generate signals for the purchase and sale. The indicator monitors the market trend with ignoring the sharp fluctuations in the market and the noise around the aver
Bot Speed
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
B ot Speed Forex trading advisor is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Using this t
Riko Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Fine Market
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
With the help of the Fine Market Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. Fine Market is a combined indicator based on several instruments. Fine Market is based on classic basic technical indicators - MA, RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic. A trader does not need to impose several lines on Forex charts and set up each indicator separately. Fine Market is already successfully combined and has simplified settings, convenie
Channel Mirosh
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
It is no secret that the movements of currency pairs for a certain part of the time occur in a certain price corridor, which is called a channel. The lower limit is considered the level of support, the upper one - resistance. Do not confuse with horizontal support and resistance levels! The distance between the support and resistance levels of a channel is called the range or channel width. The key difference between the Channel Mirosh indicator and other channel indicators (for example, from th
Practica Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
With the help of this Practica Trend forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The Practical Trend indicator accompanies long trends, can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The Practical Trend indicator is used in the forex markets. One of the main definitions for monitorin
Quest Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
Trend analysis is perhaps the most important area of technical analysis and is the key to determining the overall direction of an instrument's movement. The Quest Trend indicator determines the prevailing trend. They help analyze the market on a selected time interval. Trends are based on the principle of higher highs, higher lows (for an uptrend) and lower highs, lower lows (for a downtrend). They can have different time periods and they can be related to each other like fractals. For example,
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
NeoX
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
Using the Neo Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what trend is currently developing in the market. The NeoX indicator accompanies long trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. Using this indicator you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator implements a type
Barry Hood
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
Barry Hood's leading trend indicator is designed to more accurately determine the direction of the trend in financial markets. Here are the main characteristics and operating principles of this indicator: Adaptive Four-Level Smoothing: The indicator uses a mechanism that allows it to effectively adapt to changing market conditions. This allows you to more accurately determine the current trend. Characteristics and features: Redraws only on the zero candle: This means that the indicator is red
Trend Seekers
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The   Trend Seeker   indicator is perfectly suited for tracking long-term trends in the Forex market and can be used without restrictions on instruments or time intervals. This indicator allows attempting to forecast future values, but its main application lies in generating buy and sell signals. The AlphaTrend Seeker tracks market trends, disregarding sharp fluctuations and noise around the average price. It is based on the idea of technical analysis, asserting that the market has a cyclical n
Market Magnet
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
Market Magnet - This is not just a convenient tool, but rather an indispensable assistant for those who prefer to analyze the market using a clean chart. Sometimes even experienced traders need an additional analytical tool to identify key entry and exit points for trades. That's where Market Magnet comes in. This indicator is ideal for those who often have difficulty identifying trend inflection points or drawing trend lines on a chart. It offers a visual representation of key market moments,
Likdon
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
Using the Likdon Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly determine the current trend in the market. The Elephant indicator tracks long trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With its help, you can try to predict future price values, but its main purpose is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp fluctuations and market noise around the average price. It implements a technical analysis method based on the assu
Arriator
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Arriator forex indicator algorithm allows you to quickly determine the current trend in the market. The Elephant indicator accompanies long-term trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. This indicator not only helps predict future values, but also generates buy and sell signals. It tracks market trends, ignoring wild swings and market noise around the average price. The indicator implements a type of technical analysis based on the idea of ​​market cyclicalit
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione