Circle Scalper is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for news trading, particularly during periods of high market volatility. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm, it positions limit orders to take advantage of rapid price movements that often follow major economic announcements. By targeting short, intense price swings on the 1-minute time frame, Circle Scalper capitalizes on brief but impactful trading windows to secure gains efficiently.





This EA has been optimized to deliver outstanding results on specific trading pairs, including XAUUSD, GBPJPY, and US30, where its unique approach to fast-paced trading shines. Its slippage algorithm is a core feature, monitoring slippage rates in real-time to maximize favorable execution. By effectively measuring slippage, the EA can protect against unexpected price discrepancies, maintaining precise control over trade entry and exit points during news events.





A notable aspect of Circle Scalper is its decision to abstain from trading during instances of negative slippage, reducing the risk of unfavorable fills. This intentional restraint ensures that the EA operates with a calculated approach to profitability and loss avoidance. By emphasizing high-speed responsiveness and meticulous slippage management, Circle Scalper stands out as a specialized tool for traders seeking to maximize returns during volatile market conditions while prioritizing trade accuracy.