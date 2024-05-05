Excavator Trend Reversal EA

The Excavator Trend Reversal is an automated trend reversal catcher that uses two moving average to determine next reversal trend

it is not a martingale strategy

The EA will find the best entry and exit points based on the current market trend The EA uses a unique entry method, . Each order has a fixed stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP), leaving enough room to deal with sudden market conditions

Recommended assets JUMPS100

Timeframe H1

Minimum deposit $100

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

you will get one expert advisor for Gold and EURUSD for free

