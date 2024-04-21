MasterMA

MasterMA


✅Forex Robot✅

✅📈https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4

✅There are 3 Moving averages included ✅

 

 ✅Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal Trading.

  

✅The default settings are already profitable. But you can test and adjust the files to your needs.


✅There are more then 5 Indicators built in to filter as much as possible,


 ✅You can also join the Telegram Channel and Group

 ✅ https://t.me/+rbMoGQwS0WdjNGU0

 ✅https://t.me/+Ft3Q8y4akvxjN2Jk


  • 🔈100 % automated✅
  • 🔈different settings available✅
  • 🔈simple TP and SL✅
  • 🔈Trailing Stop✅
  • 🔈Martingale✅
  • 🔈For ALL Pairs✅
  • 🔈For All Time Frames✅

👌Perfect to catch overbought and over sold trends in the market.

👌The EA uses 3 different indicator to execute the trade.

👌Perfect for Longterm investment.


📊That one works also on Cent Accounts .

I wish every single trader the maximum success. But please trade responsible.

Good luck to everyone of you.



Önerilen ürünler
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Gold Crowd Density Flip mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
Hamster Original
Himma Youssef
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Original (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!) You can check live Hamster Original trading  on  Telegram_Channel The  Hamster Original  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled  Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD  = 50 ). Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot
Shuttle Runner
Sergey Ermolov
3.95 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
La strategia swing è la base del consulente Shuttle Runner . La strategia è stata descritta nel lontano 2009 ed è stata attivamente utilizzata dai trader nel mercato Forex. Shuttle runner è una versione migliorata e migliorata di questa strategia. Telegram sohbeti: @it_trader_chat Yeni Uzman Danışman Prop Master   - bunu ticaret terminalinizde test edin https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/115375 L'essenza principale della strategia è la seguente: Il trading di questo consulente  è solo nelle
FREE
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Multi currency EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
AW CCI based EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, klasik CCI göstergesinin sinyalleri üzerinde çalışır. Sistemin birçok senaryosu ve esnek konfigürasyonları vardır. Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Problem solving ->  HERE   / MT5 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantajlar: Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel arayüzü Özelleştirilebilir CCİ Gösterge Sinyalleri Gerekirse ortalamayı kullanır Dahili otomatik lot hesaplama İlk ve son sepet siparişleri
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Uzman Danışmanlar
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot, Bollinger Bantları göstergesinin çizgilerini kırma ticaret stratejisini kullanır. Bu stratejinin özü, gösterge çizgilerinin sürekli analizinde ve çizgileri için en etkili kırılma noktalarının aranmasında yatmaktadır. Fiyat, yönlerden birinde gösterge çizgisini geçtiğinde, robot o yönde bir ticaret açar ve onu takip etmeye başlar, ancak robot, gösterge çizgilerinin her kırılmasında değil, sadece kırıldığı yerlerde işlem açar. en etkili olduğunu düşünür. Bu, dünya çapında binlerce tüccar t
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
Yenshimoto
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yenshimoto ++++++++++++ Welcome to the Yenshimoto Forex EA ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ My recommendation: use it on very long down trends. The logic behind this robot is.Check the day trend, and if it’s down for very long time then connect the robot on that chart.(1m/5m/15m up to you). When all signals are in place the robot then opens only buy trend.  ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ The Ea has the following settings: Recommended Pairs all of in a long down tren Recommended Time Fra
EA Black Spark
Suparma Suparma
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Black Spark - Your Path to Informed Investing. Investment decisions can often feel overwhelming for investors. However, with Black Spark, you can seize control and make well-informed choices. Our cutting-edge system is designed to provide you with up-to-the-minute information by analyzing vast amounts of real-time market data. Through advanced algorithms, we identify patterns and trends, delivering personalized recommendations that align with your unique investment preferences. Our a
Magic Win
- Reni
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
Smart Trend Tracer EA
Andri Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Trend Tracer EA: Your Automated Advantage in Gold Trading! Stop guessing the market direction. The Smart Trend Tracer is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered to identify and follow high-probability trends with surgical precision. Leveraging a powerful combination of the proprietary Smart Trend Tracer indicator, a robust EMA trend filter, and dynamic money management, this EA is built to automate your trading and maximize your returns. The Golden Edge: Performance and Precision Gold-Op
GOLD Scalping Ninja
Andika Tri Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, XAUUSD'nin özelliklerini derinlemesine anlayan deneyimli uygulayıcılar tarafından tasarlanmıştır. Bu EA, M1, M5, M15, M30 ve H1 zaman dilimlerinde iyi çalışabilir. Seçilen zaman aralığı ne kadar dar olursa, ayarlayabileceğiniz kar alma düzeyi o kadar küçük olur ve bunun tersi de geçerlidir. Standart parti büyüklüğü 0,01 olarak ayarlanmıştır ancak siz zevkinize göre değiştirebilirsiniz. Kâr alma düzeyi para cinsinden belirlenirken zararı durdurma düzeyi özsermayenizin yüzdesi olarak belirl
Advanced Moving Average EA
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced Moving Average Robot (Maab pro 2)   =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on Moving averages ========================================= You can set up which Moving Averages you want to cross. But keep in mind if you use a smaller frame you will get more signals.And also consider the profit when there was a crossover but the market is trading sideways. Maybe better to go for small profit,
GER30 vip
Hossein Davarynejad
Uzman Danışmanlar
/// Royal Ger30 VIP ///  Symbol GER30,GER   Cash   , DE40, DE30       This Expert Working On High Time Farm H1 , H4  the Expert can Analyze The Daily and weekly Trend of the Market and  Open Trade on H1 or H4  Trade have Not SL but have Recovery Lot size  Minim Deposit  1k  Fix Lot 0.01 For EightCap Broker because you can Trade with 0.01 on Stocks    This Expert Have FTMO Setting + Fikter news and FTMO Setfile  Max DD use as Stop loss Always be Active , This Version Working on All Broker 
RRS Impulse Plus
Rajeev Ranjan Sharma
Uzman Danışmanlar
RRS Impulse Plus EA is an advanced version of RRS Impulse EA . This upgraded version provides more flexibility with several new options. The EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator, Moving Average (MA), and Bollinger Bands indicators to identify trend and counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA , it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA includes various features such as Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more.
FREE
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
BiBoosterix is a powerful trading robot for MetaTrader 4 designed for automated trading on financial markets. It combines an adaptive capital management algorithm with advanced market analysis strategies, making it an ideal tool for both novice and professional traders. Key Advantages Adaptive Algorithm : Automatic lot management based on account balance. Multicurrency Support : Ability to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Effective Risk Management : Includes stop-loss, trailing stop
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
GoldHunterCheaper
ZORAN RAJKOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA specially made for currency pair XAUUSD. It uses artificial intelligence and complex mathematical operations, all with the goal of as little risk as possible and constant profit. I am an electrical engineer and a professor of informatics, so everything with me is calculated to the maximum and there must be no mistakes. The EA will provide mathematically processed information with the aim of as little risk as possible, , and if you wish, you can increase the Lot in order to achieve the desired
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.67 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi. Sinyal olarak klasik bir gösterge kullanılır       Giriş noktalarını tespit etmek için bir trend göstergesi ile bir osilatörü birleştiren   MACD   .   Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Gelişmiş bir kontrol paneli ve üç tür bildirime sahiptir. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Faydalar: Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel a
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Expert Advisor
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automated Ichimoku EA. Perfect EA for Longterm Investments not short term profits. These days with zero interest or negative interest at Banks there is a better way to invest. This EA generates more then leaving Money sitting on the Banks. works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the Higher Frames.  On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.  I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure. You can click on the link below for a Cent
Candle Expert Advisor
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is purely Candle Based. Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on cent accounts. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
Reversal Trader
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an reversal detection Robot   https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. This Ea is based on high probability reversals in trends. Higher accuracy in higher time frames  Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as MArtingale The robot works on all Currency Pairs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good tradin
Longterm Investment Trader
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a Longterm Investment EA Watch here how to set the bot    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wCzTFIGNp4&feature=youtu.be This Ea is based on 3 Forex Indicators. You will have more options to run the EA  Standard Option TP and SL Martingale Trailing Close at opposite signal Increase Trade Volume Time Filter How you run it depends on you. Works on all Frames and all Pairs. My recommendation Martingale or standard with trailing stop Time Frame 1H or Higher Be aware that different Broker ha
Dcc
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the  DCC Forex Expert Advisor As for this self made EA ,  the winning rate is 79% it is a self made Forex automated Software by myself . The robot works on every broker as well as cent brokers. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone Thank you and happy trading
Longterm Investment Robot
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Long Term Investment Software This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. You do not need to do much. The file is ready to be used for 1H Frame or Higher. But of course you can play around with the settings and choose your favorite frame. Very Simple made and easy to understand. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on
C1 Day Trader
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a Longterm Investment EA In times where the interest with your Bank is 0 or negative, that EA can generate good longterm profit. You will have more options to runthe EA  Standard Option TP and SL Martingale Trailing How you run it depends on you. Works on all Frames and all Pairs. My recommendation Martingale or standard with trailing stop I recommend the current settings and run it on the Day Chart for Longterm Investment Be aware that different Broker have different Times and spreads
MS Trading Expert
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
MS Trading Expert Advisor This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>  works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.  => I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure. => You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as we
Mk
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello and welcome to this EA, This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on cent accounts. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
Forex Automated Expert Trader
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello and welcome to this EA, Watch here how to set the bot    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wCzTFIGNp4&feature=youtu.be The win Ratio is over 70%. Recommended to run on 4H or Day Charts. This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on cent accounts. Before testing this Robot
Gf
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello and welcome to this EA, This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on cent accounts. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
Three Candle
Steve Zoeger
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
In times where the interest with your Bank is 0 or negative, that EA can generate good longterm profit. You will have more options to runthe EA  Standard Option TP and SL Martingale Trailing How you run it depends on you. Works on all Frames and all Pairs. My recommendation Martingale or standard with trailing stop I recommend the current settings and run it on the Day Chart for Longterm Investment Be aware that different Broker have different Times and spreads. That one works also on Cent Ac
Simple ADX Forex Robot
Steve Zoeger
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This fully automated Forex Robot is ready to trade straight away. You can use it on ANY TIME FRAME and on ANY PAIR. This fully automated robot works also on Cent Accounts. If you use the Robot on more charts please change the Magic number each time. This Robot has more options. => Profit Close => Take Profit => Stop Loss Exit by Opposite Signal => Increase Lot size if your Balance increases. => Martingale Option => Trailing your Profit I wish everyone who like the robot maximum success. Please t
Seven
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
In times where the interest with your Bank is 0 or negative, that EA can generate good longterm profit. You will have more options to runthe EA  Standard Option TP and SL Martingale Trailing How you run it depends on you. Works on all Frames and all Pairs. My recommendation Martingale or standard with trailing stop I recommend the current settings and run it on the Day Chart for Longterm Investment Be aware that different Broker have different Times and spreads. That one works also on Cent Ac
Samefx
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
In times where the interest with your Bank is 0 or negative, that EA can generate good longterm profit. You will have more options to runthe EA  Standard Option TP and SL Martingale Trailing How you run it depends on you. Works on all Frames and all Pairs. My recommendation Martingale or standard with trailing stop I recommend the current settings and run it on the Day Chart for Longterm Investment Be aware that different Broker have different Times and spreads. That one works also on Cent Ac
Bthree
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
The B3 Forex EA This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth.I wish everyone who purchases the EA all the best possible success It works as well on cent accounts. Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
Bfour
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
The B4 Forex EA This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth It works as well on cent accounts. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
GapRev
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GapRev Forex EA Watch here how to set the bot    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wCzTFIGNp4&feature=youtu.be This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on cent accounts.Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and happy trading
Ohio
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
OHIO Trading Robot The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. The new improved version is ready to trade straight away . My preferred time frame is the 1H chart. The robot works on all Currency Pairs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum success and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone Thank you  
Gold Matrix
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trader Welcome to the Gold  Trading Robot. The Gold EA is working on all Gold Time frames from 1m to 1Day. the ea has many different settings but please trade carefully. I would reccomend small tp settings and Martingale settings. But it all depends on your investment, Leverage and Broker. Trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and happy trading everyone.
Fx Candle Ea 14
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an automated robot my recommendation is to run it on the Day chart. The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as MArtingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone  
Return
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Return Forex EA The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as MArtingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Please trade carefully and responsibly.Happy Trading Happy Trading Thank you
Return uni
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Return   The Return Forex EA The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
D trader
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
The D trader Forex EA The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy Trading everyone
D trad3r
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
The D trad3r Forex EA The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
C eight two
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
C8 three
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
C eight buy
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
C eight five
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an fully automated Forex EA  Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency Pairs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Be aware that using a different Broker can result in different results . I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
Simple MACD Trader
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Simple MACD EA =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the Higher Fram
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt