MasterMA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Steve Zoeger
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
MasterMA
✅Forex Robot✅
✅📈https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4
✅There are 3 Moving averages included ✅
✅ ✅Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal Trading.
✅The default settings are already profitable. But you can test and adjust the files to your needs.
✅There are more then 5 Indicators built in to filter as much as possible,
✅You can also join the Telegram Channel and Group
✅ https://t.me/+rbMoGQwS0WdjNGU0
✅https://t.me/+Ft3Q8y4akvxjN2Jk
- 🔈100 % automated✅
- 🔈different settings available✅
- 🔈simple TP and SL✅
- 🔈Trailing Stop✅
- 🔈Martingale✅
- 🔈For ALL Pairs✅
- 🔈For All Time Frames✅
👌Perfect to catch overbought and over sold trends in the market.
👌The EA uses 3 different indicator to execute the trade.
👌Perfect for Longterm investment.
📊That one works also on Cent Accounts .
I wish every single trader the maximum success. But please trade responsible.
Good luck to everyone of you.