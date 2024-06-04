XquantEA

5

High-frequency trend-following stable logic

Xquant EA is a trend-following specialized for high-frequency trading, and reduces unrealized losses by quickly settling positions while holding them.

Trend-following logic: Optimizes buy and sell positions according to market trends. Xquant EA employs an algorithm based on past price fluctuations.


Spread filter: If the spread exceeds a certain range, it suppresses new orders and reduces trading costs.

High-frequency trading: Take advantage of many trading opportunities to accumulate profits in a short period of time. Trade many times a day.

Automatic loss cut function: If unrealized losses exceed a certain range, it automatically closes all positions to reduce risk.

Margin management: Manages the margin for each position and constantly checks the required margin. If there is insufficient margin, it suppresses new positions.

Automatic lot calculation: Automatically calculates the number of lots according to the settings and sets the appropriate trading volume.

Volatility check: Analyzes past price data, detects sudden price fluctuations, and refrains from trading.

Easy operation: Equipped with a button to close all positions with one click. Easy to operate even for beginners.


Alert function: Notifies users of important trading events and errors.


Safe design

Long-term operation is possible by starting with a low lot and thoroughly managing risk. Position management is automatic and can handle sudden market fluctuations such as when economic indicators are announced.


Recommended margin

Recommended margin is 200,000 yen or more, and 0.01 lots can be set for this. Operation is also possible with 0.01 lots for every 100,000 yen, but caution is required as the drawdown rate increases.


Recommended currency and time frame

EURUSD, GBPUSD, 5-minute chart

İncelemeler 1
leopedrozo
39
leopedrozo 2024.09.16 20:37 
 

used for testing.

İncelemeye yanıt