Among the advanced trading features of the ReverseGear EA, the Step Up and Step Down features stand out in particular. These features automatically place additional orders in response to market price movements, actively responding to market fluctuations.

Step Up feature

This feature automatically executes additional buy orders as the price rises. It gradually increases your position, especially when the trend is sustained. For example, a new buy order is triggered every time a set point is crossed, taking advantage of market momentum.

Step Down feature

Conversely, in a sell position, it places an additional sell order every time the market falls by a certain number of pips. This takes advantage of a downtrend. If the market moves in the expected direction, it further expands your position.

Flexible Money Management Options

Traders can set a fixed lot or a certain percentage of their account balance as risk. This customizable money management setting allows trades to be made according to each trader's risk tolerance.

Visualization of Trade Results

The EA displays the results of trades directly on the chart, helping traders instantly see their performance and adjust their strategy if necessary. This feature significantly improves the efficiency of analysis and evaluation.

Loss recovery function (Turn)

If a loss occurs in the previous trade, this function automatically increases the lot size in the next entry, aiming to recover the loss efficiently. This allows for quick capital recovery after temporary losses.

Recommended currency pairs are EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY. For time frames, daily and 4-hour charts are recommended, as they can capture medium- to long-term trends.
