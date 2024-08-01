King Of Gold Egypt

The expert works digitally to determine the trend and suspend trades while controlling it from Step

While pursuing profit using the Trailing Stop

Work on a number of currency pairs together with the same settings

It is preferred to work on the M5 timing

Max Spread = 0.3

Broker link from here





arameters:





Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

TrailingStop: Pursuing profit.

Step: Control the opening distance of cooling deals.

Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.

Time_End: The work is finished at the same

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.

Currency:





EURUSD GBPUSD GBPJPY

Time Frame:

M5

Minimum recommended amount and leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit: 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01