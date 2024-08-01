King Of Gold Egypt

The expert works digitally to determine the trend and suspend trades while controlling it from Step
While pursuing profit using the Trailing Stop
Work on a number of currency pairs together with the same settings
It is preferred to work on the M5 timing
Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here

arameters:

Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
TrailingStop: Pursuing profit.
Step: Control the opening distance of cooling deals.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.
Time_End: The work is finished at the same
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:

 EURUSD GBPUSD GBPJPY
Time Frame:
 M5
Minimum recommended amount and leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01
