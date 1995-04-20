MA7 Galega MT4

Description of work

The MA7 Galega indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows a puncture of the moving average.

Detailed information about the MA7 Galega indicator.


Indicator settings

General settings:

Period;

Method;

Apply to;

Consider the direction of the candle.


Message settings:

Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;

Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;

Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;

Additional information.


Arrow display settings:

Arrow shift;

Arrow size;

Up arrow color;

Down arrow color;

Up arrow code;

Down arrow code.


MA7 Galega indicators:

MA7 Galega MT4;

MA7 Galega MT5.


Expert advisors based on the MA7 Galega indicator:

MA7 Galega C1 MT4;

MA7 Galega C1 MT5;

MA7 Galega C2 MT4;

MA7 Galega C2 MT5.


Subscribe to the MA7 Space channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information.

Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5.

このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
