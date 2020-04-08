Final neutral bottom pro
- Göstergeler
- Saqr Mohammad Yousef Almasarweh
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
The Final Neutral Bottom indicator by saqr studio is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It meticulously analyzes price action within a recent range to identify strong momentum shifts, providing clear, actionable trading signals with pre-calculated risk management zones.
Core Features
- Momentum Analysis Box: The indicator automatically draws a box around a user-defined number of recent candles to establish the current trading range (high and low).
- Clear Buy/Sell Signals: When the net movement from the start to the end of the box exceeds a specific strength threshold, a clear "BUY Signal Detected" or "SELL Signal Detected" text appears on the chart.
- Automated Risk/Reward Zones: When a valid signal appears, the indicator automatically draws Take Profit (green) and Stop Loss (red) zones on your chart. The Stop Loss is set at the opposite end of the analysis box, providing a logical price level for invalidation.
- Multiple Take-Profit Levels: The tool projects three distinct Take Profit levels based on user-defined risk-to-reward ratios (e.g., 1:1, 1.5:1, 2:1), helping traders manage their positions effectively.
- Fully Customizable: Users can easily adjust all key parameters, including the analysis period, momentum strength, colors, and take-profit ratios to suit their trading style.
How to Use The Indicator
- Attach the indicator to your chart.
- Observe the blue analysis box forming over the most recent candles.
- Wait for a clear signal text (BUY in green or SELL in red) to appear.
- When a signal is confirmed, the indicator will project the Stop Loss and Take Profit zones.
- Use this information as a powerful confirmation tool alongside your existing trading strategy to make informed decisions.
Best Practices & Recommendations
Recommended Timeframes: The indicator performs optimally on medium-term timeframes such as the H1 (1-Hour) and M30 (30-Minute) charts. These timeframes provide a healthy balance between generating reliable signals and avoiding market noise common on lower timeframes.
Instrument Compatibility: This tool is universal and works effectively on all currency pairs (Majors, Minors, and Exotics). It can also be applied to other instruments like Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (e.g., US30, NAS100), and Cryptocurrencies.
Confirmation is Key: For best results, use the signals from Final Neutral Bottom as a confirmation tool. Combine it with other forms of analysis, such as trend lines, support/resistance levels, or other indicators to increase the probability of a successful trade.
Main Input Parameters
- NumberOfCandles : The number of past candles to include in the analysis box.
- StrengthThreshold : Sets the minimum momentum strength required to trigger a signal (default is 0.6 or 60%).
- TakeProfit_1/2/3_Ratio : Defines the risk-to-reward ratio for each of the three take-profit levels.
- BoxProjection : How many candles into the future the TP/SL zones will extend.