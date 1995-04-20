MA7 Galega MT4
- 指标
- Andrey Minaev
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 12 四月 2024
- 激活: 5
Description of work
The MA7 Galega indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows a puncture of the moving average.
Detailed information about the MA7 Galega indicator.
Indicator settings
General settings:
Period;
Method;
Apply to;
Consider the direction of the candle.
Message settings:
Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;
Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;
Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;
Additional information.
Arrow display settings:
Arrow shift;
Arrow size;
Up arrow color;
Down arrow color;
Up arrow code;
Down arrow code.
MA7 Galega indicators:
Expert advisors based on the MA7 Galega indicator: