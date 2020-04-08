WaveTrend Pro MT4

Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MetaTrader 4

Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, a robust technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This indicator helps traders better understand market movements by leveraging wave trend analysis. It is designed to provide visual cues that can assist you in analyzing market direction and potential shifts in momentum.

The indicator is built to help identify key technical events, including:

Divergence Detection : This feature can help you spot potential changes in a trend’s direction by highlighting divergences between the indicator and price action.

Intermediate Level Crosses: The indicator also notes intermediate-level crosses of its signal and main lines, offering additional data points for your analysis.

Important Note on Usage

This indicator provides data points for technical analysis and should be used as part of a comprehensive trading plan. It is not a standalone tool for making trading decisions. All trading involves risk, and this indicator does not guarantee profits or specific outcomes. It is recommended to combine its use with your own risk management strategies. For example, using tools like Fibonacci retracement or other analytical methods can help in confirming signals and managing potential risks.