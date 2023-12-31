Quasimodo Genie Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Introducing the Quasimodo Genie, a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that is designed to automatically identify the Quasimodo or "Over and Under" pattern on your charts. This tool provides visual signals based on the structure of this popular chart pattern.

This indicator is built to assist with pattern recognition and analysis by highlighting key swing points. It also offers a range of customizable settings, allowing you to fine-tune the detection logic to your preferences. You can adjust parameters such as the distance from the support or resistance line, and the number of candles a pattern can last.

The Quasimodo Genie includes a variety of alert options, including pop-up alerts, which can be customized to notify you when a pattern is detected.

Important Note on Trading

The Quasimodo pattern is a tool for technical analysis, and this indicator is designed to help with its identification. It is not a guarantee of profitable trades. Trading the financial markets involves risk, and this indicator does not eliminate that risk. Always use a sound risk management strategy and conduct your own analysis before making any trading decisions.