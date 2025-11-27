Performance Analytics FX

Performance Analytics 1.4 is an advanced real-time performance-tracking and risk-management indicator designed for traders who work with multiple EAs or simultaneous setups and need accurate, persistent, instance-separated metrics.

It displays on-screen key statistics for both the entire account and the current EA, including profits, maximum losses, professional performance metrics, and smart alerts.

The indicator visually divides the information into two independent blocks:

1. White Block – General Statistics for the Entire Platform

This block represents the global performance of the entire account, regardless of how many EAs, symbols, or strategies are running.

It includes:

Current total profit (Equity – Initial Equity)

Max Profit (global historical peak)

Max Loss (global historical equity drawdown)

Exact date and time when each extreme was reache

Blue Block – Statistics of the Selected EA / Magic Number

This block shows only the performance of the EA being evaluated on the current chart.

It includes:

EA / Magic Profit

EA Max Profit

EA Max Loss

Date and time of each extreme

Advanced metrics:

Volatility



Sharpe Ratio



R² (trend reliability of the curve)



Expectancy (mathematical expectation per trade)

Main Parameters