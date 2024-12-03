HTF Candles MT4 is a mt4 indicator which plots the outline of the higher time-frame candles on the lower candle, including any MT5 higher time-frame chosen. The indicator gives you the option to choose whether or not to view live current HTF candle, with no lag or repainting.

Features

MT5 Period Candles: This indicator plots any mt5 time-frame candle e.g m3, m5, m12, m15, m20... and so on, on the lower time-frame.

This indicator any mt5 time-frame candle e.g m3, m5, m12, m15, m20... and so on, on the lower time-frame. Heiken Ashi Options: You have the option to view the HTF Heiken ashi instead of the normal candleSticks.



No objects drawn on chart: The indicator does not plot any lines or rectangle objects on the chart, it simply draws the htf candles. This keeps your chart simple and clean.

The indicator does not plot any lines or rectangle objects on the chart, it simply draws the htf candles. This keeps your chart simple and clean. MTF Selection: The indicator allows you to choose all the different higher time-frames for each lower period in one go, and goes changing accordingly.

The indicator allows you to choose all the different higher time-frames for each lower period in one go, and goes changing accordingly. ON/OFF Toggle: The indicator has a feature which allows you to hide/show the htf candles at any time with a keyboard shortcut of your choice which can be set via input.

The indicator has a feature which allows you to the htf candles at any time with a keyboard shortcut of your choice which can be set via input. Custom htf candle Colors: You can easily set the color of the bear and bull htf candle via input settings, to your color of choice.



You can easily set the color of the bear and bull htf candle via input settings, to your color of choice. HTF Panel Buttons: You have the ability to change the current Highertimeframe being overlaid on chart by a button click.

Inputs Settings



Input item

Description of values or settings

HTF Candle Type

Choose between Heiken ashi and norm Japanese candleSticks

Show Candles?

Choose whether to [show both HTF and lower candles, only HTF candles, hide HTF], by default.

Show current live htf candle

Choose whether to show or hide current live HTF candle

Candle Wick postion Choose the Position of the candle wick. at actual highs or middle of HTF bar

Bearish Candle color

Choose the color for the bearish candle

Bullish Candle color

Choose the color for the bullish candle

htf candle width

The width of the htf candle outline

M1 Higher Time-frame

Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M1 time-frame

M5 Higher Time-frame

Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M5 time-frame

M15 Higher Time-frame

Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M15 time-frame

M30 Higher Time-frame

Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M30 time-frame

.... etc

Continue likewise for all the subsequent time-frames

PANEL SETTINGS Panel HTF in CAPs Enter the HTF candles to be overlayed separated by "=" eg. M1=M5=M30=H1=H8=D1=W1 Hide/Show HTF Panel Keys A shortcut key to hide/show the HTF buttons panel. Numpad keys are treated as numbers Panel's X coordinate Horizontal dispacement of panel, with the corner as a reference Panel's Y coordinates Vertical dispacement of panel, with the corner as a reference Panel's corner Corner on which the panel should be placed Button color Normal color for the panel buttons Button text color button's text color Active button HTF color The current HTF button highlight color

More features will be added for this indicator. in subsequent updates. The price will increase accordingly, buy previous purchases will have benefit from the feature updates. Next price is $54.



If you would like custom adjustments, EA or another indicator based on this, please feel free to contact me.

The MT5 version may be got from here





You can order a custom indicator or EA from me here

