Swing FX Trader Easy MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- COSTEL VLAD
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This EA is a swing strategy with a martingale system used to recover trades whenever the trend goes in the opposite direction in order to minimize the looses.
The settings are simplified in order to work in almost every condition and it was designed to work with small accounts; though, the minimum recommended is 500$. As every martingale system, it works efficiently if it has enough margin, so keep enough margin free.
Here some reccomended configurations:
|Property Name
|GBPUSD
|AUDJPY
|EURGBP
|NZDCAD
|EURAUD
|Timeframe
|M15
|M15
|M15
|M15
|M15
|Distance Multiplier
|12.0
|6.0
|12.0
|12.0
|12.0
|Aditional Trade Volume Multiplier
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|Allow Open Long Trades
|false
|true
|false
|false
|true
|Allow Open Short Trades
|true
|false
|true
|true
|false
|Trailing Stop Distance Mode
|atr
|atr
|atr
|atr
|atr
|Trailing Stop Distance
|0.8
|0.6
|0.8
|0.8
|0.8
|Trailing Step Distance Mode
|pips
|pips
|pips
|pips
|pips
|Trailing Step Distance
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
This EA use hidden SL/TP.
NOTE: do not enable long and short trades on the same instance; in this case, open two charts on the same pair and then attach the EA on the first with long option enabled, on the second with short option enabled.
For any question, if you want a custom version or more info about how to use it, please send me a private message.