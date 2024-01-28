Swing FX Trader Easy MT4

This EA is a swing strategy with a martingale system used to recover trades whenever the trend goes in the opposite direction in order to minimize the looses.



The settings are simplified in order to work in almost every condition and it was designed to work with small accounts; though, the minimum recommended is 500$. As every martingale system, it works efficiently if it has enough margin, so keep enough margin free.

Here some reccomended configurations:

Property Name GBPUSD AUDJPY EURGBP NZDCAD EURAUD Timeframe M15 M15 M15 M15 M15 Distance Multiplier 12.0 6.0 12.0 12.0 12.0 Aditional Trade Volume Multiplier 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Allow Open Long Trades false true false false true Allow Open Short Trades true false true true false Trailing Stop Distance Mode atr atr atr atr atr Trailing Stop Distance 0.8 0.6 0.8 0.8 0.8 Trailing Step Distance Mode pips pips pips pips pips Trailing Step Distance 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0

This EA use hidden SL/TP.

NOTE: do not enable long and short trades on the same instance; in this case, open two charts on the same pair and then attach the EA on the first with long option enabled, on the second with short option enabled.



For any question, if you want a custom version or more info about how to use it, please send me a private message.