Swing FX Trader Easy MT4

This  EA is a swing strategy  with a martingale  system used to recover trades whenever the trend goes in the opposite direction in order to minimize the looses.

The settings are simplified in order to work in almost every condition and it was designed to work with small accounts; though, the minimum recommended is 500$. As every martingale system, it works efficiently if it has enough margin, so keep enough margin free.

Here some reccomended configurations: 

Property Name GBPUSD AUDJPY  EURGBP  NZDCAD  EURAUD 
Timeframe   M15  M15  M15  M15  M15
Distance Multiplier 12.0  6.0  12.0  12.0  12.0
Aditional Trade Volume Multiplier 1.5  1.5  1.5  1.5  1.5
Allow Open Long Trades false  true  false  false  true
Allow Open Short Trades true  false  true  true  false
Trailing Stop Distance Mode atr  atr  atr  atr  atr
Trailing Stop Distance 0.8  0.6  0.8  0.8  0.8
Trailing Step Distance Mode pips  pips  pips  pips pips 
Trailing Step Distance 1.0  1.0  1.0  1.0  1.0

This EA use hidden SL/TP.

NOTE: do not enable long and short trades on the same instance; in this case, open two charts on the same pair and then attach the EA on the first with long option enabled, on the second with short option enabled. 

For any question, if you want a custom version or more info about how to use it, please send me a private message. 

SuperTrend 4 EA
COSTEL VLAD
Indicateurs
Just another plain Super Trend indicator.  On this one i have added another buffer (on index 2) which can be used on EA; the values is -1 to identify a bearish trend while for bullish trend the value  is 1. Here a code snippet:  int trend = ( int ) iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe, "SuperTrend" , Period , Multiplier, 2 , 1 );   It work on every timeframe.  If you need help to integrate it on your EA, don't hesitate to contact me.
FREE
MT5 Logging API
COSTEL VLAD
Bibliothèque
This simple logging library is designed to provide clear and contextual log output with minimal hassle. It exposes five  methods: LogError Message (message) LogWarn Message (message) LogInfo Message (message) LogDebug Message (message) LogTrace Message (message) Each method prints the provided message to the console only if the severity level meets or exceeds the current threshold set by a global variable logLevel. This means you control the verbosity of your application's logs by adjusting logL
FREE
MT4 Logging API
COSTEL VLAD
Bibliothèque
This simple logging library is designed to provide clear and contextual log output with minimal hassle. It exposes five  methods: LogErrorMessage(message) LogWarn Message (message) LogInfo Message (message) LogDebug Message (message) LogTrace Message (message) Each method prints the provided message to the console only if the severity level meets or exceeds the current threshold set by a global variable logLevel. This means you control the verbosity of your application's logs by adjusting logLev
FREE
