Al Kanari Again

Hello everyone and happy new year everyone
The canary expert returns again
It works on a number of indicators and digital methods that help in identifying the trend
If the trend reverses, he enters deals with the same type as the first deal for every number of points in the Step box
He closes all together, or closes the last two winning trades with the first losing trade, until all are closed together
Work to a 15 minute timer

Capital is not less than $100

Auto_Lots=true

MaxRisk = 0.08

TakeProfit=40

StopLoss=80

Step=20

Working on only one currency pair is preferable to working on GBPUSD
Explains how the expert works.
Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here
Time Frame:

15 Minute Time frame

Minimum recommended amount and Leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit: 100 USD or equal amount.

Lot 0.01
