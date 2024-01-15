- Growth
Trades:
270
Profit Trades:
212 (78.51%)
Loss Trades:
58 (21.48%)
Best trade:
4 105.64 RUR
Worst trade:
-1 620.97 RUR
Gross Profit:
52 801.87 RUR (29 939 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23 945.86 RUR (18 399 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (2 232.70 RUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 105.64 RUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
30.94%
Max deposit load:
12.29%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.17
Long Trades:
136 (50.37%)
Short Trades:
134 (49.63%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
106.87 RUR
Average Profit:
249.07 RUR
Average Loss:
-412.86 RUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-4 670.89 RUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 670.89 RUR (3)
Monthly growth:
2.85%
Annual Forecast:
34.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.77 RUR
Maximal:
4 673.79 RUR (9.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.91% (4 670.89 RUR)
By Equity:
38.44% (16 607.34 RUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSDb
|84
|GBPCADb
|44
|EURUSDb
|37
|AUDCADb
|30
|EURCHFb
|29
|USDJPYb
|16
|AUDNZDb
|7
|EURJPYb
|5
|GBPUSDb
|3
|CADJPYb
|3
|GBPAUDb
|2
|EURGBPb
|2
|AUDUSDb
|2
|EURAUDb
|1
|EURNZDb
|1
|AUDJPYb
|1
|CADCHFb
|1
|CHFJPYb
|1
|NZDJPYb
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDUSDb
|110
|GBPCADb
|82
|EURUSDb
|98
|AUDCADb
|70
|EURCHFb
|39
|USDJPYb
|41
|AUDNZDb
|-10
|EURJPYb
|9
|GBPUSDb
|6
|CADJPYb
|5
|GBPAUDb
|2
|EURGBPb
|11
|AUDUSDb
|6
|EURAUDb
|1
|EURNZDb
|1
|AUDJPYb
|1
|CADCHFb
|2
|CHFJPYb
|1
|NZDJPYb
|3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDUSDb
|3.2K
|GBPCADb
|3.4K
|EURUSDb
|948
|AUDCADb
|2.1K
|EURCHFb
|1.4K
|USDJPYb
|789
|AUDNZDb
|-2K
|EURJPYb
|350
|GBPUSDb
|267
|CADJPYb
|303
|GBPAUDb
|159
|EURGBPb
|202
|AUDUSDb
|160
|EURAUDb
|100
|EURNZDb
|99
|AUDJPYb
|99
|CADCHFb
|104
|CHFJPYb
|102
|NZDJPYb
|112
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Best trade: +4 105.64 RUR
Worst trade: -1 621 RUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 232.70 RUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 670.89 RUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
