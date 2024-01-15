SignalsSections
Boris Gulikov

BG Night Line Sets 2

Boris Gulikov
0 reviews
Reliability
110 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 104%
AMarkets-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
270
Profit Trades:
212 (78.51%)
Loss Trades:
58 (21.48%)
Best trade:
4 105.64 RUR
Worst trade:
-1 620.97 RUR
Gross Profit:
52 801.87 RUR (29 939 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23 945.86 RUR (18 399 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (2 232.70 RUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 105.64 RUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
30.94%
Max deposit load:
12.29%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.17
Long Trades:
136 (50.37%)
Short Trades:
134 (49.63%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
106.87 RUR
Average Profit:
249.07 RUR
Average Loss:
-412.86 RUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-4 670.89 RUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 670.89 RUR (3)
Monthly growth:
2.85%
Annual Forecast:
34.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.77 RUR
Maximal:
4 673.79 RUR (9.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.91% (4 670.89 RUR)
By Equity:
38.44% (16 607.34 RUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDUSDb 84
GBPCADb 44
EURUSDb 37
AUDCADb 30
EURCHFb 29
USDJPYb 16
AUDNZDb 7
EURJPYb 5
GBPUSDb 3
CADJPYb 3
GBPAUDb 2
EURGBPb 2
AUDUSDb 2
EURAUDb 1
EURNZDb 1
AUDJPYb 1
CADCHFb 1
CHFJPYb 1
NZDJPYb 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSDb 110
GBPCADb 82
EURUSDb 98
AUDCADb 70
EURCHFb 39
USDJPYb 41
AUDNZDb -10
EURJPYb 9
GBPUSDb 6
CADJPYb 5
GBPAUDb 2
EURGBPb 11
AUDUSDb 6
EURAUDb 1
EURNZDb 1
AUDJPYb 1
CADCHFb 2
CHFJPYb 1
NZDJPYb 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSDb 3.2K
GBPCADb 3.4K
EURUSDb 948
AUDCADb 2.1K
EURCHFb 1.4K
USDJPYb 789
AUDNZDb -2K
EURJPYb 350
GBPUSDb 267
CADJPYb 303
GBPAUDb 159
EURGBPb 202
AUDUSDb 160
EURAUDb 100
EURNZDb 99
AUDJPYb 99
CADCHFb 104
CHFJPYb 102
NZDJPYb 112
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2026.01.05 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 04:58
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 11:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 09:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 01:26
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 08:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 08:08
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 04:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 02:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 03:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.10 04:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 08:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 01:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.22 09:12
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.16 21:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
