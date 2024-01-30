PhythonML MT4

This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. For predictions, the advisor uses models trained by the machine learning algorithm in the Python language environment.

All signals of this advisor in real time and download settings for it can be downloaded from my website forexvisible.com - copy and paste into the browser

This version for the MT4 terminal can work with one time interval H1, the version for MT5 can work with two time intervals H1 and H2, it can be downloaded here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63791

By default, the most profitable 9 pairs out of 28 are selected

The EA was trained from 2007 to 2022, it is necessary to test in the strategy tester from 2022 for Model3 = True, from this period the EA did not know anything about the history during training

The default settings are for the EURUSD H1 currency pair, and use Models3

    Description of some of the EA settings
    • UseSameLotSizeForAllPairs - the ability to select the lot size for each pair separately, true by default, one lot size for all specified by the parameter above
    • UseMaxAllTakeProfitProcent - enables the global take profit as a percentage of the current profit specified in the MaxAllTakeProfitProcent parameter, after its execution all current orders are closed. Test only on all ticks or 1 minute OHLC
    • UseMaxStopLossProcent - turns on the global stop loss as a percentage of the current profit specified in the MaxAllStopLossProcent parameter, after its execution, all current orders are closed. Test only on all ticks or 1 minute OHLC
    • IsDynamicLot - enable automatic formation of the lot size depending on the balance or free margin
    • is_koef_for_each - if true, then the lot size is formed from the balance for each currency pair separately, if false, then from the total balance or free margin
    • koef - coefficient for forming the lot size, the larger, the greater the risks
    • from - formation of the lot size depending on the balance or free margin
    • CountOfGrid - the number of pending orders in the grid
    • GridDistanseBegin - the beginning of the first pending order in the grid from the current price
    • GridDistanseEnd - end of the last pending order in the grid from the current price
    • GridKoefBegin, GridKoefEnd - distribution of coefficients for multiplying the price of a pending order in the grid



    Önerilen ürünler
    Mistress
    Natalya Sopina
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Mistress  - high speed EA-scalper. Mistress  -  the best EA!  - to my view. Mistress  -universal and simple. Mistress  - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly. Mistress  - independent on TF. Mistress  - worsk on all currency pairs. Mistress  - uses no martingale and no grid Mistress  -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Mistress EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) :  trade time limit on time : time to start trading off time : time to end
    Experts Advisors Yudistira
    David Antonius
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Yudistira – Intelligent Trend-Following Trading Robot Yudistira is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on strong market trends using a disciplined and strategic approach. Named after the wise and noble warrior from the Mahabharata, Yudistira embodies patience, precision, and strength in trading decisions. Built for MetaTrader 4, this EA utilizes a powerful combination of technical indicators including the 50 EMA , 200 EMA , MACD , and ATR to identify high-probability trend-fol
    Gold Scalper Intraday
    Andrey Kozak
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Intraday scalper for gold , which works on the breakout system of resistance lines. The robot calculates price support and resistance points using mathematical models, after which it determines the trend and its strength. When the data is collected, the robot places two pending orders in different directions. After triggering one of the orders, the robot automatically deletes the remaining pending order. The robot accompanies the current order, which is open, with the help of a TrailingStop, co
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
    Sonata MT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Expert Advisor's strategy is based on proactive forecasting of the most likely price movement. The method for determining this movement is the calculation and ratio of such factors as: short-term OHLC candlestick patterns, the direction of the microtrend, the rate of price change. Only 1 deal on one trading instrument can be opened at a time. Support:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter No hazardous trading methods are used. The Expert Advisor has minimal settings, which allow
    Argo Gridosaur MT4
    Encho Enev
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Argo Gridosaur is a simple but reliable Grid trading expert, which is optimized for working mainly with currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP,  but can also be used with: EURUSD, USDCAD . Designed for MT5 and MT4 terminals. The main indicators – RSI and WPR, which it uses are sufficient to determine the nature of the future movement in the short term. An intelligent recovery system is used, which allows opening more than one order. The expert is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders. It d
    Team Trading Gbp Aud
    Hulya Cinar
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Adaptive Lock
    Vadim Zotov
    4.86 (7)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Adaptive Lock is an interactive assistant for manual trading, which minimizes the losses at any movement of the price against the trader and allows the profit to grow when the price moves in the right direction. Strategy Any manual trading strategy can be used. The adaptive position locking algorithm implemented by Adaptive Lock can be used instead of stop loss for any order, including manually opened ones. Place the initial lock line instead of the conventional stop loss. The robot monitors th
    MultiBrain 10
    Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
    5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Metatrader 4 için Multi Para Birimli Uzman Danışmanımız olan Multibrain'i keşfedin. Bu yenilikçi robot, seçtiğiniz zaman diliminde piyasa hareketlerini doğru tahmin etmek için gelişmiş makine öğrenme algoritmaları, sinir ağları ve fiyat modellerini kullanır. Bu stratejiyi performans analizi yapmak ve ihtiyaca göre ayarlarınızı yapmak için strateji test cihazı ve demo hesapta test etmek önemlidir. Ana Özellikler: Makine öğrenme, sinir ağları ve fiyat modellerine dayalı strateji. Özelleştirilebili
    Mathematical Pattern
    Sergey Makarkin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expert Mathematical Pattern is a multi-currency robot that trades on the M30 period. Trading strategy: The expert works on the M30 period. The expert uses patterns in his work. The pattern denotes regular regularity. An expert in history reveals the patterns of the market, in which days and at what time the market repeats its movement in one direction or another. This expert does not require additional optimization. It is automatically optimized during trading by performing the necessary
    The Viper EA
    Profalgo Limited
    3.18 (11)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
    Uni Bot MT4
    Andriy Sydoruk
    2.33 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
    Real World Creation Robot
    Metsa Kgatla
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EASY TO INSTALL Setting up Real World Creation ROBOT  to begin with is not very difficult. This process requires only the laptop and internet connection BROKERS, PAIRS & TIMEFRAMES THE Real World Creation  ROBOT works on any broker for MetaTrader 4.Our Robot works on any currency pair. Works on any timeframe, But we strongly suggest that you use it on M1 timeframe for super fast performance. ACCURACY THE Real World Creation Robot is proven to be the most reliable forex EA out there.Thi
    OtmScalpHedge
    Otmane Achandir
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    OtmScalp EA V1 - EUR, Altın & BTC için Yapay Zeka Destekli Scalping Robotu OtmScalp EA V1 - EUR, Altın ve BTC için Yapay Zeka Destekli Ultimate Scalping Robotu Sınırlı Teklif: Sadece 499$ (Orijinal Fiyat 1200$ - Yakında Zam Geliyor!) Neden OtmScalp EA V1'i Seçmelisiniz? Günlük sabit kazanç - Kontrollü ama agresif scalping için tasarlandı 3 özelleştirilmiş versiyon - EUR çiftleri, altın (XAU/USD) ve Bitcoin (BTC/USD) için optimize edildi %100 otomatik trading - Müdahale olmadan 24/5 çalışır Akıll
    IndiceWizard
    Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    IndexWizard, MT4 platformu ve Ger30 gibi Endekslerin Ticareti için tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş profesyonel bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. S&P500, US30 endeksi . Bu sistem terminalinizde bağımsız olarak çalışır, bilgisayarınızda veya VPS'de çalıştırabilirsiniz çünkü robot çalışırken bilgisayarın açık olması gerekir. Robot, piyasayı günün 24 saati analiz eder, Ger30'da H1 Zaman Çerçevesinde alım satımlarını açar. S&P500'de H1 veya 5M . & 5M US30 . sayesinde bir insandan daha etkilidir. G
    BiBoosterix
    Andrey Kozak
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    BiBoosterix is a powerful trading robot for MetaTrader 4 designed for automated trading on financial markets. It combines an adaptive capital management algorithm with advanced market analysis strategies, making it an ideal tool for both novice and professional traders. Key Advantages Adaptive Algorithm : Automatic lot management based on account balance. Multicurrency Support : Ability to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Effective Risk Management : Includes stop-loss, trailing stop
    ALT
    Maksim Bogdanov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ALT is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor designed for the EURUSD pair. It trades on the M15 timeframe (not tested on other timeframes or pairs). The trading volume used to open a position is defined by the Expert Advisor, it does not depend on the result of the previous trades. Features The EA uses automated settings, no need to additionally tune it, except for the stop loss setting . Resistant to a temporary loss of connection or a short-term computer shutdown. After starting the comput
    NeoFx MT4
    Sergey Kruglov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    NeoFx MT4 — Intelligent Grid Trading System NeoFx MT4 Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic system designed for efficient operation on highly liquid currency pairs. While originally optimized for GBP/USD specific dynamics, it demonstrates consistent performance on other major pairs including EUR/USD, USD/CHF and similar instruments. Key Features: Automatic Key Level Detection - Support/resistance and market extreme analysis Smart Averaging - Grid order system with sophisticated ris
    Trend Recruiter
    Ivan Simonika
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This development is a scalping system. It is enough to optimize Trend Recruiter once, for example, in a month. After that, it shows excellent results on the forward period (several times longer), which can be seen in the screenshots. It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread from 6 pips. There are such brokers on the market. In those moments when the spread is lower than the one set during optimization (for example, you set 10-14 pips), then when a signal appears at this moment, you c
    FinaForps M5
    Andrey Kozak
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    FinaForps - a neural network scalping robot for the GBPUSD pair, with a period of M5. The robot learns independently during trading, memorizing effective trading strategies and using only those strategies that have shown effective results for trading at the moment. The robot does not require parameter adjustments. You can trade with default settings. Depending on market activity, this robot opens from 5 to 50 trading operations daily. It trades intraday on short price movements. As soon as a tra
    Team Trading Gbp Aud Nzd Jpy
    Hulya Cinar
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Team Trading System   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
    Team Trading Eur Aud
    Hulya Cinar
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Smart Gold MT4
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes tra
    For OIL 2
    Vadim Korolyuk
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The EA trades using special patterns, the Bollinger Bands indicator and other tools. The EA sells when overbought and buys when the trading instrument is oversold. It trades very well during a flat, and the flat is the main part of the market. But during a trend, EA also works well. To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, there is a parameter: "MaxSpread". Recommended settings Trading instrument: Brent, WTI; Timeframe: H1; Minimum deposit: 1000$; External variables Lots
    Team Trading Gbp Nzd
    Hulya Cinar
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Experts Advisors Arjuna
    David Antonius
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
    Network EURUSD
    Alexandr Gladkiy
    3 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Network EURUSD  - сеточный советник, настроенный для торговли валютной парой  EURUSD.  Для определения моментов для открытия сделок советник использует несколько индикаторов. Рекомендуемый период графика для торговли с настройками по-умолчанию - M15. Настройки:  Take profit  Размер тейк профита  Volume  Размер лота  Balance  Баланс для расчёта лота. Если ноль, то лот будет фиксированным   Period for indicators  Период для индикаторов.
    FREE
    Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
    Hulya Cinar
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Team Trading Gbp Jpy
    Hulya Cinar
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Multi Universal Robot
    Oleksandr Klochkov
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    I want to bring to your attention a unique, one-of-a-kind adviser. Where you can create your own strategy from sets of indicators, patterns, candlestick patterns, regression direction (trend) and various customizable functions (grid, trailing, repeat move, etc.). Advisor functions: 1. Ability to enable one of the buy/sell/buy_sell directions 2. Fixed lot or percentage of the Deposit 3. TR-in pips or wave indicator  4. SL-in pips or wave indicator  5. SL support:      - trailing stop on p
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.37 (27)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.62 (21)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.41 (37)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
    GOLD Dahab MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
    Indicement MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (10)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.73 (30)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
    Aurum Trader
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
    Cherma Mt4
    Hicham Chergui
    2.62 (13)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
    Advanced Scalper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.96 (114)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    3.67 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
    Open lock
    Sergey Likho
    4.07 (43)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
    Anibus
    Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
    Algo Gold EA
    Stuart James Winter
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
    GOLD EAgle mt4
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.67 (118)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
    Diamond PRO
    Fanur Galamov
    4.79 (61)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
    EA Forex Scalper
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
    Gold Trend Scalping MT4
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.55 (11)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
    The Golden Way
    Lin Lin Ma
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
    Gold High MT4
    Barat Ali Rezai
    2.71 (7)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ***  64% DISCOUNT, LAST CHANCE TO BUY THE EA AT $250, ONLY 3 COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE  *** Gold High is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on our best strategies in forex trading.  All trades are protected by stop loss. Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management. Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates If needed. Why this EA : T he EA has successfully passed live testing for over 116 weeks Smart entries calculated by
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    OmegaAI
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This multicurrency expert uses 29 currency pairs. For forecasts, the advisor uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the Python language environment using the reinforcement learning algorithm. You can view and download the advisor's performance results and signal settings here: forexvisible.com and myfxbook.com/members/MUSBREATH The advisor uses 4 different packages of neural network models trained for 29 pairs, the first two models work on the H1 interval and the oth
    ForexVisible
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    This client utility is intended for sharing and copying signals, as well as for monitoring your Expert Advisor on the site https://forexvisible.com . The Android version of the site can be downloaded here The version for the MT4 terminal can be downloaded here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106509 There are many reasons to use this application in your trading, and these are: 1. If you have many trading advisors and many accounts, it is very difficult to track them and monitor everythin
    FREE
    ForexVisibleMT4
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    Yardımcı programlar
    This client utility is intended for sharing and copying signals, as well as for monitoring your Expert Advisor on the site   https://forexvisible.com . The Android version of the site can be downloaded   here The version for the MT4 terminal can be downloaded here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106509 There are many reasons to use this application in your trading, and these are: 1. If you have many trading advisors and many accounts, it is very difficult to track them and monitor everyt
    FREE
    MultiBolbands
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    4 (11)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. The predictions are based on two indicators: Bollinger Bands and DEMA.myfxbook.com/members/MUSBREATH Settings for MultiBolbands The default settings are for the EURUSD H1 Algorithm1. Optimization from 2016 year Before testing in the strategy tester or installing the EA on a chart, if you want to speed up the testing process, set the ShowTradePanel advisor setting to false In the strategy tester, set the "Open prices only" trading mode, t
    PhythonML
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    2.8 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. For predictions, the advisor uses models trained by the machine learning algorithm in the Python language environment. All signals of this advisor in real time and settings for it can be downloaded from my website forexvisible.com - copy and paste into the browser The Expert Advisor can work with two time intervals H1 and H2 together or separately parameters in the Use Time Intervals group The profitability of currency pairs can be view
    PythonLSTM
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This multi-currency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. For forecasts, the EA uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the python language environment, and imported into the EA using a new function in mql5 to load ONNX models Finally it happened, mql5 developers have recently introduced the ability to load ONNX models in the mql5 language. And this format supports most modern libraries for training neural networks, and this now opens up an unlimited number of possibi
    QBotAI
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    QBotAI is a trading robot designed to automate trading in financial markets. It uses a reinforcement learning technique called Q-learning to optimize its trading strategies. Q-learning allows the robot to learn from experience through trial and error. The robot constantly interacts with the trading environment, makes trade transactions and receives a reward or penalty depending on the result of the transaction. Over time, QBotAI learns to choose the optimal actions to maximize the reward receive
    IntervalAI
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This multi-currency expert advisor uses 28 currency pairs. For predictions, the advisor uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the Python language environment, and imported into the advisor using a new function in MQL5 for loading ONNX models. The algorithm of the advisor works simultaneously with two timeframes H15 and H1. Separate neural network models have been trained for each of the 28 pairs for both timeframes. The idea is that the advisor places orders only whe
    AlphaAI
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This multicurrency expert uses 29 currency pairs.   For forecasts, the advisor uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the Python language environment using the reinforcement learning algorithm. You can view and download the advisor's performance results and signal settings here: forexvisible.com and myfxbook.com/members/MUSBREATH The advisor uses 4 different packages of neural network models trained for 29 pairs, the first two models work on the H1 interval and the o
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt