PhythonML MT4

This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. For predictions, the advisor uses models trained by the machine learning algorithm in the Python language environment.

All signals of this advisor in real time and download settings for it can be downloaded from my website forexvisible.com - copy and paste into the browser

This version for the MT4 terminal can work with one time interval H1, the version for MT5 can work with two time intervals H1 and H2, it can be downloaded here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63791

By default, the most profitable 9 pairs out of 28 are selected

The EA was trained from 2007 to 2022, it is necessary to test in the strategy tester from 2022 for Model3 = True, from this period the EA did not know anything about the history during training

The default settings are for the EURUSD H1 currency pair, and use Models3

    Description of some of the EA settings
    • UseSameLotSizeForAllPairs - the ability to select the lot size for each pair separately, true by default, one lot size for all specified by the parameter above
    • UseMaxAllTakeProfitProcent - enables the global take profit as a percentage of the current profit specified in the MaxAllTakeProfitProcent parameter, after its execution all current orders are closed. Test only on all ticks or 1 minute OHLC
    • UseMaxStopLossProcent - turns on the global stop loss as a percentage of the current profit specified in the MaxAllStopLossProcent parameter, after its execution, all current orders are closed. Test only on all ticks or 1 minute OHLC
    • IsDynamicLot - enable automatic formation of the lot size depending on the balance or free margin
    • is_koef_for_each - if true, then the lot size is formed from the balance for each currency pair separately, if false, then from the total balance or free margin
    • koef - coefficient for forming the lot size, the larger, the greater the risks
    • from - formation of the lot size depending on the balance or free margin
    • CountOfGrid - the number of pending orders in the grid
    • GridDistanseBegin - the beginning of the first pending order in the grid from the current price
    • GridDistanseEnd - end of the last pending order in the grid from the current price
    • GridKoefBegin, GridKoefEnd - distribution of coefficients for multiplying the price of a pending order in the grid



    Produits recommandés
    Mistress
    Natalya Sopina
    Experts
    Mistress  - high speed EA-scalper. Mistress  -  the best EA!  - to my view. Mistress  -universal and simple. Mistress  - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly. Mistress  - independent on TF. Mistress  - worsk on all currency pairs. Mistress  - uses no martingale and no grid Mistress  -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Mistress EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) :  trade time limit on time : time to start trading off time : time to end
    Experts Advisors Yudistira
    David Antonius
    Experts
    Yudistira – Intelligent Trend-Following Trading Robot Yudistira is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on strong market trends using a disciplined and strategic approach. Named after the wise and noble warrior from the Mahabharata, Yudistira embodies patience, precision, and strength in trading decisions. Built for MetaTrader 4, this EA utilizes a powerful combination of technical indicators including the 50 EMA , 200 EMA , MACD , and ATR to identify high-probability trend-fol
    Gold Scalper Intraday
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    Scalpeur intrajournalier pour l'or , qui fonctionne sur le système de rupture des lignes de résistance. Le robot calcule le support des prix et les points de résistance à l'aide de modèles mathématiques, après quoi il détermine la tendance et sa force. Lorsque les données sont collectées, le robot place deux commandes en attente dans des directions différentes. Après avoir déclenché l'une des commandes, le robot supprime automatiquement la commande en attente restante. Le robot accompagne l'ord
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (17)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
    Sonata MT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor's strategy is based on proactive forecasting of the most likely price movement. The method for determining this movement is the calculation and ratio of such factors as: short-term OHLC candlestick patterns, the direction of the microtrend, the rate of price change. Only 1 deal on one trading instrument can be opened at a time. Support:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter No hazardous trading methods are used. The Expert Advisor has minimal settings, which allow
    Argo Gridosaur MT4
    Encho Enev
    Experts
    The Argo Gridosaur is a simple but reliable Grid trading expert, which is optimized for working mainly with currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP,  but can also be used with: EURUSD, USDCAD . Designed for MT5 and MT4 terminals. The main indicators – RSI and WPR, which it uses are sufficient to determine the nature of the future movement in the short term. An intelligent recovery system is used, which allows opening more than one order. The expert is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders. It d
    Team Trading Gbp Aud
    Hulya Cinar
    Experts
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Adaptive Lock
    Vadim Zotov
    4.86 (7)
    Experts
    Adaptive Lock is an interactive assistant for manual trading, which minimizes the losses at any movement of the price against the trader and allows the profit to grow when the price moves in the right direction. Strategy Any manual trading strategy can be used. The adaptive position locking algorithm implemented by Adaptive Lock can be used instead of stop loss for any order, including manually opened ones. Place the initial lock line instead of the conventional stop loss. The robot monitors th
    MultiBrain 10
    Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Découvrez notre Expert Consultant multi-devises pour Metatrader 4, connu sous le nom de Multibrain. Ce robot innovant utilise des algorithmes avancés d'apprentissage automatique, des réseaux neuronaux et des motifs de prix pour prédire avec précision les mouvements du marché dans la plage de temps que vous avez sélectionnée. Il est important de tester cette stratégie dans le testeur de stratégie et sur un compte de démonstration pour analyser les performances et ajuster les paramètres selon vos
    Mathematical Pattern
    Sergey Makarkin
    Experts
    Expert Mathematical Pattern is a multi-currency robot that trades on the M30 period. Trading strategy: The expert works on the M30 period. The expert uses patterns in his work. The pattern denotes regular regularity. An expert in history reveals the patterns of the market, in which days and at what time the market repeats its movement in one direction or another. This expert does not require additional optimization. It is automatically optimized during trading by performing the necessary
    The Viper EA
    Profalgo Limited
    3.18 (11)
    Experts
    NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
    Uni Bot MT4
    Andriy Sydoruk
    2.33 (6)
    Experts
    Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
    Real World Creation Robot
    Metsa Kgatla
    Experts
    EASY TO INSTALL Setting up Real World Creation ROBOT  to begin with is not very difficult. This process requires only the laptop and internet connection BROKERS, PAIRS & TIMEFRAMES THE Real World Creation  ROBOT works on any broker for MetaTrader 4.Our Robot works on any currency pair. Works on any timeframe, But we strongly suggest that you use it on M1 timeframe for super fast performance. ACCURACY THE Real World Creation Robot is proven to be the most reliable forex EA out there.Thi
    OtmScalpHedge
    Otmane Achandir
    Experts
    OtmScalp EA V1 - Robot de Scalping IA pour EUR, Or & BTC OtmScalp EA V1 - Le Robot de Scalping Ultime avec IA pour EUR, Or et BTC Offre limitée : Seulement 499$ (Prix original 1200$ - Augmentation imminente !) Pourquoi choisir OtmScalp EA V1 ? Profits quotidiens constants - Conçu pour un scalping agressif mais contrôlé 3 versions spécialisées - Optimisées pour les paires EUR, l'or (XAU/USD) et le Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Trading 100% automatisé - Fonctionne 24h/5j sans intervention Gestion intelligente
    IndiceWizard
    Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
    Experts
    IndexWizard est un système de trading automatique professionnel conçu et optimisé pour la plateforme MT4 et le trading d'indices tels que Ger30. S&P500, indice US30 . Ce système fonctionne indépendamment sur votre terminal, vous pouvez le faire fonctionner sur votre ordinateur ou sur un VPS car l'ordinateur doit être allumé pendant que le robot tourne. Le robot analyse le marché 24 heures sur 24, ouvrant ses transactions sur la période H1 sur Ger30. H1 ou 5M sur S&P500 . & 5M US30 . grâce à q
    BiBoosterix
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    BiBoosterix est un puissant robot de trading pour MetaTrader 4 conçu pour le trading automatique sur les marchés financiers. Il combine un algorithme de gestion de capital adaptatif avec des stratégies avancées d'analyse de marché, ce qui en fait un outil idéal pour les débutants comme pour les traders professionnels. Principaux avantages Algorithme adaptatif : Gestion automatique des lots en fonction du solde du compte. Support multidevise : Possibilité de trader simultanément sur plusieurs pai
    ALT
    Maksim Bogdanov
    Experts
    ALT is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor designed for the EURUSD pair. It trades on the M15 timeframe (not tested on other timeframes or pairs). The trading volume used to open a position is defined by the Expert Advisor, it does not depend on the result of the previous trades. Features The EA uses automated settings, no need to additionally tune it, except for the stop loss setting . Resistant to a temporary loss of connection or a short-term computer shutdown. After starting the comput
    NeoFx MT4
    Sergey Kruglov
    Experts
    NeoFx MT4 — Intelligent Grid Trading System NeoFx MT4 Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic system designed for efficient operation on highly liquid currency pairs. While originally optimized for GBP/USD specific dynamics, it demonstrates consistent performance on other major pairs including EUR/USD, USD/CHF and similar instruments. Key Features: Automatic Key Level Detection - Support/resistance and market extreme analysis Smart Averaging - Grid order system with sophisticated ris
    Trend Recruiter
    Ivan Simonika
    Experts
    This development is a scalping system. It is enough to optimize Trend Recruiter once, for example, in a month. After that, it shows excellent results on the forward period (several times longer), which can be seen in the screenshots. It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread from 6 pips. There are such brokers on the market. In those moments when the spread is lower than the one set during optimization (for example, you set 10-14 pips), then when a signal appears at this moment, you c
    FinaForps M5
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    FinaForps - un robot de scalping basé sur des réseaux neuronaux pour la paire de devises GBPUSD, avec une période de M5. Le robot s'auto-apprend pendant le processus de trading, mémorise des stratégies de trading efficaces et utilise uniquement celles qui ont montré des résultats efficaces à ce moment. Le robot ne nécessite aucun ajustement de paramètres. Vous pouvez trader avec les paramètres par défaut. En fonction de l'activité du marché, ce robot ouvre de 5 à 50 opérations de trading chaque
    Team Trading Gbp Aud Nzd Jpy
    Hulya Cinar
    Experts
    Team Trading System   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
    Team Trading Eur Aud
    Hulya Cinar
    Experts
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Smart Gold MT4
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes tra
    For OIL 2
    Vadim Korolyuk
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The EA trades using special patterns, the Bollinger Bands indicator and other tools. The EA sells when overbought and buys when the trading instrument is oversold. It trades very well during a flat, and the flat is the main part of the market. But during a trend, EA also works well. To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, there is a parameter: "MaxSpread". Recommended settings Trading instrument: Brent, WTI; Timeframe: H1; Minimum deposit: 1000$; External variables Lots
    Team Trading Gbp Nzd
    Hulya Cinar
    Experts
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Experts Advisors Arjuna
    David Antonius
    Experts
    Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
    Network EURUSD
    Alexandr Gladkiy
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Network EURUSD  - сеточный советник, настроенный для торговли валютной парой  EURUSD.  Для определения моментов для открытия сделок советник использует несколько индикаторов. Рекомендуемый период графика для торговли с настройками по-умолчанию - M15. Настройки:  Take profit  Размер тейк профита  Volume  Размер лота  Balance  Баланс для расчёта лота. Если ноль, то лот будет фиксированным   Period for indicators  Период для индикаторов.
    FREE
    Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
    Hulya Cinar
    Experts
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Team Trading Gbp Jpy
    Hulya Cinar
    Experts
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Multi Universal Robot
    Oleksandr Klochkov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    I want to bring to your attention a unique, one-of-a-kind adviser. Where you can create your own strategy from sets of indicators, patterns, candlestick patterns, regression direction (trend) and various customizable functions (grid, trailing, repeat move, etc.). Advisor functions: 1. Ability to enable one of the buy/sell/buy_sell directions 2. Fixed lot or percentage of the Deposit 3. TR-in pips or wave indicator  4. SL-in pips or wave indicator  5. SL support:      - trailing stop on p
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.37 (27)
    Experts
    Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.62 (21)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.41 (37)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Experts
    Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
    GOLD Dahab MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Experts
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
    Indicement MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (10)
    Experts
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.73 (30)
    Experts
    Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
    Aurum Trader
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (3)
    Experts
    EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
    Cherma Mt4
    Hicham Chergui
    2.62 (13)
    Experts
    CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Experts
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
    Advanced Scalper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.96 (114)
    Experts
    PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
    Open lock
    Sergey Likho
    4.07 (43)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
    Anibus
    Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
    Experts
    Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
    Algo Gold EA
    Stuart James Winter
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
    GOLD EAgle mt4
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.67 (118)
    Experts
    Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
    Diamond PRO
    Fanur Galamov
    4.79 (61)
    Experts
    3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
    EA Forex Scalper
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    Experts
    EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transaction est protégée par un Stop Loss (SL) fixe, adapté à chaque paire. Les profits sont sécurisés par un Trailing Stop. Cet EA fonctionne sur co
    Gold Trend Scalping MT4
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.55 (11)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
    The Golden Way
    Lin Lin Ma
    Experts
    The Golden Way est un logiciel de trading automatisé compatible avec la plateforme MT4. Il adopte une stratégie hybride complète : grâce à la collaboration synergie de multiples sous-stratégies, il capture précisément les opportunités d'achat (long) et de vente (short) sur le marché de l'or (XAUUSD), vous aidant à saisir les moments de trading opportuns dans diverses conjonctures marchandes. Basé sur une logique de trading éprouvée, il vous permet d'effectuer des opérations professionnelles et
    Gold High MT4
    Barat Ali Rezai
    2.71 (7)
    Experts
    ***  64% DISCOUNT, LAST CHANCE TO BUY THE EA AT $250, ONLY 3 COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE  *** Gold High is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on our best strategies in forex trading.  All trades are protected by stop loss. Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management. Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates If needed. Why this EA : T he EA has successfully passed live testing for over 116 weeks Smart entries calculated by
    Plus de l'auteur
    OmegaAI
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    5 (3)
    Experts
    This multicurrency expert uses 29 currency pairs. For forecasts, the advisor uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the Python language environment using the reinforcement learning algorithm. You can view and download the advisor's performance results and signal settings here: forexvisible.com and myfxbook.com/members/MUSBREATH The advisor uses 4 different packages of neural network models trained for 29 pairs, the first two models work on the H1 interval and the oth
    ForexVisible
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    5 (1)
    Utilitaires
    This client utility is intended for sharing and copying signals, as well as for monitoring your Expert Advisor on the site https://forexvisible.com . The Android version of the site can be downloaded here The version for the MT4 terminal can be downloaded here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106509 There are many reasons to use this application in your trading, and these are: 1. If you have many trading advisors and many accounts, it is very difficult to track them and monitor everythin
    FREE
    ForexVisibleMT4
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    Utilitaires
    This client utility is intended for sharing and copying signals, as well as for monitoring your Expert Advisor on the site   https://forexvisible.com . The Android version of the site can be downloaded   here The version for the MT4 terminal can be downloaded here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106509 There are many reasons to use this application in your trading, and these are: 1. If you have many trading advisors and many accounts, it is very difficult to track them and monitor everyt
    FREE
    MultiBolbands
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    4 (11)
    Experts
    This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. The predictions are based on two indicators: Bollinger Bands and DEMA.myfxbook.com/members/MUSBREATH Settings for MultiBolbands The default settings are for the EURUSD H1 Algorithm1. Optimization from 2016 year Before testing in the strategy tester or installing the EA on a chart, if you want to speed up the testing process, set the ShowTradePanel advisor setting to false In the strategy tester, set the "Open prices only" trading mode, t
    PhythonML
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    2.8 (5)
    Experts
    This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. For predictions, the advisor uses models trained by the machine learning algorithm in the Python language environment. All signals of this advisor in real time and settings for it can be downloaded from my website forexvisible.com - copy and paste into the browser The Expert Advisor can work with two time intervals H1 and H2 together or separately parameters in the Use Time Intervals group The profitability of currency pairs can be view
    PythonLSTM
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    Experts
    This multi-currency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. For forecasts, the EA uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the python language environment, and imported into the EA using a new function in mql5 to load ONNX models Finally it happened, mql5 developers have recently introduced the ability to load ONNX models in the mql5 language. And this format supports most modern libraries for training neural networks, and this now opens up an unlimited number of possibi
    QBotAI
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    Experts
    QBotAI is a trading robot designed to automate trading in financial markets. It uses a reinforcement learning technique called Q-learning to optimize its trading strategies. Q-learning allows the robot to learn from experience through trial and error. The robot constantly interacts with the trading environment, makes trade transactions and receives a reward or penalty depending on the result of the transaction. Over time, QBotAI learns to choose the optimal actions to maximize the reward receive
    IntervalAI
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    Experts
    This multi-currency expert advisor uses 28 currency pairs. For predictions, the advisor uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the Python language environment, and imported into the advisor using a new function in MQL5 for loading ONNX models. The algorithm of the advisor works simultaneously with two timeframes H15 and H1. Separate neural network models have been trained for each of the 28 pairs for both timeframes. The idea is that the advisor places orders only whe
    AlphaAI
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    Experts
    This multicurrency expert uses 29 currency pairs.   For forecasts, the advisor uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the Python language environment using the reinforcement learning algorithm. You can view and download the advisor's performance results and signal settings here: forexvisible.com and myfxbook.com/members/MUSBREATH The advisor uses 4 different packages of neural network models trained for 29 pairs, the first two models work on the H1 interval and the o
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis