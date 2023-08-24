StableGold is a fully automated expert advisor. The mechanism of this system uses the principle of scalping and breakout trading strategy.

This EAs has passed 5 years back test of Every tick data (2019-2024).



Key Features



Timeframe: M15

Currency pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD

Initial deposit: $ 500 up

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage

It should be an account with low spread and zero stop level

Parameters



MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA

Lots - initial lot size

LotSize_MM - Fixlot/Autolot

AutoLot_risk - risk rate of auto lot

Profit_risk - risk rate of profit

MaxOrders - max orders

Close_Some_Orders - True/False

minimum_orders - minimum orders to close

minimum_profits - profit target

DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false

DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown

Slippage - slippage value in points

MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points

StartTradeTime - set time to start trading

EndTradeTime - set time to end trading

BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset

TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading

AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start

TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading

AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close

CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday

CloseProfitFriday - profit amount

CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday

Display Settings - apply default or change display position

Top - distance from the top

Left - distance from the left

ordercomment - order comment



