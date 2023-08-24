StableGold

StableGold is a fully automated expert advisor. The mechanism of this system uses the principle of scalping and breakout trading strategy. 
This EAs has passed 5 years back test of Every tick data (2019-2024).


Key Features

Timeframe: M15
Currency pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD
Initial deposit: $ 500 up
It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage 
It should be an account with low spread and zero stop level


Parameters

MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
Lots - initial lot size 
LotSize_MM - Fixlot/Autolot 
AutoLot_risk - risk rate of auto lot
Profit_risk - risk rate of profit
MaxOrders  - max orders 
Close_Some_Orders - True/False
minimum_orders - minimum orders to close
minimum_profits - profit target
DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false  
DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
Slippage - slippage value in points 
MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points  
StartTradeTime - set time to start trading  
EndTradeTime - set time to end trading 
BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading   
AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start  
TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading 
AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close   
CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday  
CloseProfitFriday - profit amount 
CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday  
Display Settings - apply default or change display position 
Top - distance from the top
Left - distance from the left
ordercomment - order comment


