StableGold
- Experts
- Paranchai Tensit
- Versione: 12.0
- Attivazioni: 20
StableGold is a fully automated expert advisor. The mechanism of this system uses the principle of scalping and breakout trading strategy.
This EAs has passed 5 years back test of Every tick data (2019-2024).
Key Features
Timeframe: M15
Currency pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD
Initial deposit: $ 500 up
It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
It should be an account with low spread and zero stop level
Parameters MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
Lots - initial lot size
LotSize_MM - Fixlot/Autolot
AutoLot_risk - risk rate of auto lot
Profit_risk - risk rate of profit
MaxOrders - max orders
Close_Some_Orders - True/False
minimum_orders - minimum orders to close
minimum_profits - profit target
DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
Slippage - slippage value in points
MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points
StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday
CloseProfitFriday - profit amount
CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
Display Settings - apply default or change display position
Top - distance from the top
Left - distance from the left
ordercomment - order comment