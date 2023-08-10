MA and Momentum EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mykhailo Krygin
- Sürüm: 5.2
- Güncellendi: 10 Ağustos 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
MA and Momentum EA uses simple indicators for calculation - Moving Average and Momentum. Profit for 3 year is 757 869%. There is no more than one trade open at a time. It is possible to enter on each buy / sell signal, closing the previous trade or wait for the open trade to be closed by SL, TP, TS or BE, so that later it will be possible to open the next trade.
Input parameters:
- Entry Level (Points) - The level at which the buy and sell entry takes place.
- Magic Number - The unique number of the robot's open trades.
- Lot Type - Open trades with a fixed volume or with a volume depending on the amount on the account.
- Lot Size (Fix) / Initial lot size (Relative) - Lot size for the fixed type / Initial Lot size for Relative mode.
- Lot per 1000 - Open trades with lotsize per account size (for example, 1 lot for every 1000 on the account)
- Fix Min Lot - Do not reduce the lotsize of the next trade when the amount of funds on the account decreases.
- Slippage - Slippage when opening and closing trades.
- Stop Loss (0 - OFF) - Initial Stop Loss (0 - no stop loss)
- Take Profit (0 - OFF) - Take Profit (0 - no take profit)
- Close on reverse signal - Close Buy when a Sell signal appears and vice versa.
- Close on current High/Low - Set the SL of an open trade to the H/L level of the current candle with the addition of the Difference level.
- Difference, pips - Add this value to High/Low to set SL
- Break even ON - Break even point (ON/OFF)
- Break even start (Pips) - Break even start.
- Break even profit (Pips) - Profit remaining when BE is triggered.
- Trailing stop ON - Trailing stop (ON/OFF)
- Trailing Start - Start of the TS function
- Trailing Distance - Distance from the current price to the triggering of TS
- Applied price, Period 1, Factor 1, Period 2, Factor 2 - Indicator parameters used to calculate the entry point.