Millenium Scalper

Expert Advisor Description

This scalper is based solely on price action logic — without using hedging, martingale, grids, or other high-risk methods.

Trades are opened based on candle formations and key support/resistance levels.

The EA has shown stable and profitable results during long-term backtesting from the year 2000 up to the present. Full backtest statistics are available in the attached report — including a Profit Factor of 2.70, Recovery Factor of 16.20, over 94% winning trades, and a total net profit exceeding $108,000 from an initial deposit of $400. The Alpari broker was used for testing.

You can find the exact input parameters used for the test results on the attached screenshot.

Features and Recommendations

Does not use martingale, grid, or hedging

Market-order strategy with precise candle-based logic

Recommended pair: GBPUSD

Recommended timeframe: M5

Trading hours are configured for GMT+3 . If your broker operates in a different time zone, please adjust the trading time settings accordingly.

For best performance, use an ECN broker with the lowest possible spread and commission

Parameters

All default settings are optimized for the GBPUSD pair.

However, the EA can be adjusted for other instruments through parameter optimization.



