The intersection of moving averages
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Kseniia Tretiakova
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The trading bot trades according to the "Moving Averages Cross" strategy. The entry parameter is the crossing of the fast moving average (with a shorter period) and the slow moving average (with a longer period) from top to bottom. The stop loss is set at the previous peak when selling. The take profit is set based on the stop loss value. The trend is filtered using the third moving average.