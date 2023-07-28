Eagle MT4 robot
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Nebal S I Saloul
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 30 Temmuz 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Hello
This EA is using hedge in smart way
you can download it and make Back Test before buy it
good luck
Bonjour
Cet EA utilise la couverture de manière intelligente
vous pouvez le télécharger et faire un Back Test avant de l'acheter
bonne chance
السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته
يعتمد هذا الاكسبيرت على الهيدج بطريقة ذكية
يمكنك تحميله وعمل باك تيست قبل شرائه
بالتوفيق ان شاء الله