Phoenix Flip MT4

Phoenix Flip MT4

Discounted Price. Price increases $25 every 10 purchases.

🔥 Phoenix Flip Algorithm

Experience the power of Phoenix Flip Algorithm - a proprietary grid trading system engineered with sophisticated position management, intelligent session filtering, and four distinct lot progression methodologies. This advanced EA automatically manages alternating grid positions with dual profit targeting systems. The Phoenix Flip system seamlessly handles pending order automation, state tracking, and cycle resets to deliver systematic grid-based execution across varying market conditions.


🎯 Key Features:

  • Proprietary Phoenix Flip algorithm
  • 4 advanced position management methods
  • Multi-level profit targeting system
  • Comprehensive risk management
  • Emergency margin protection
  • Market session filtering
  • Broker compatibility checks
  • Automatic lot compliance
  • Multi-session support

⚙️ Recommended Setup:

  • Conservative Pairs ($10,000 standard / $100 cent): USDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD*, EURUSD*
  • Aggressive Pairs ($30,000 standard / $300 cent): USDCAD*, USDCHF*, NZDUSD*
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Leverage: 1:500+

Note: All pairs use default settings. Pairs marked with * require custom LotMultiplier values (See Screenshot below).


⚙️ Customizable Settings:

  • Starting direction (Buy or Sell first)
  • Grid step distance configuration
  • Maximum grid levels (1-20)
  • Custom lot progression sequences
  • Adjustable profit targets
  • Debug logging system
  • Margin protection levels

📈 Performance Benefits:

  • Works in trending and ranging markets
  • Configurable for different currency pairs
  • Systematic profit targeting

💡 Getting Started:

  1. Install EA on MetaTrader 4
  2. Test thoroughly on demo account with recommended settings
  3. Configure parameters based on risk tolerance
  4. Monitor performance and adjust as needed
  5. Start with conservative settings and scale up gradually

⚠️ Risk Warning:

Phoenix Flip uses advanced algorithmic strategies with comprehensive risk management. Grid trading can result in larger drawdowns during extended trending periods. Minimum: $10,000 standard or $100 cent account for conservative pairs. Aggressive pairs require $30,000 standard or $300 cent account. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Test thoroughly on demo first and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


🏆 Why Choose Phoenix Flip:

  • ✅ Proprietary Phoenix algorithm technology
  • ✅ Comprehensive risk monitoring systems
  • ✅ Multiple lot progression methods in one EA
  • ✅ Systematic grid execution
  • ✅ Robust risk management
  • ✅ Optimized code with efficient performance
  • ✅ Suitable for various trading styles
Önerilen ürünler
ForexWolrd
phuongcei
Uzman Danışmanlar
** I am currently providing this great EA for free in a limit time. Please download while it is still free ** Tired of emotional trading decisions? Live monitor: TBD Introducing our mql4 Expert Advisor , engineered for stable profit with acceptable risk using a genuinely intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) method. This isn't just another EA; it's a long-time tested solution designed to navigate the forex markets with precision. Whether you trade with a standard USD account or a Cent ac
FREE
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
Banev EA
Akram Azizi
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert uses multiple indicators and special algorithm to choose the entry points and provide the maximum Gain with the minimum Risk . Run the BackTest and check the efficienty of the product. Working Conditions : This EA works on all Pairs on 15M Timeframe. With 1000 $ Balance Input Parameters : Trading Mode : Choose between 3 modes. AutoManagement : The lot will increase with the increasing of the balance. Trading Lot : The Lot is set manually. Take Profit : Set it by points. Spread
UniTradeXpert
Tsz Fung Wong
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing UniTradeXpert: Your Ultimate Forex Program! Uncover the extraordinary potential of UniTradeXpert, a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted to enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support , this EA provides a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive market with an astounding accuracy rate of 99.9% . UniTradeXpert excels in oscillation trading within the one-hour timeframe of the AUDCAD currency pair. This professional app
Smart Martingale Trader MT4
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Martingale Trader MT4 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (9 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging:   Automatic
Best Win EA
Chun Kit Lee
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Spacial § Two System in this EA,Normal System is a Trend tradeing ， Contrarian System is a martingale . § The Trend trade add order increase profit. § Have a simple CCY Power system. § Recording of top price & reach a certain distance reopen order. § Can Set the Time setting use on night scalper. This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, , or any symbols you like. Defaults setting are not optimized for any symbols, please find your own se
Dragon Tongues
Jin Hu Han
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
Imperium Pattern EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
NIGHTCrusher
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
The HedgeFund Experiment
Augustine Kamatu
Uzman Danışmanlar
The HedgeFund Experiment This is a basic version of the professional version; The HedgeFund Manager  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85241 It is a multi-currency EA that needs only to be loaded in one chart. It will access all Forex pairs or CFD provided by your broker and will only trade those with a spread less than or equal to MaxSpread specified in the settings. It uses standard Metatrader4 indicators to generate signals but with a customized trend filter to pick which pairs to includ
FREE
XAU Master Pro
Kenji Yamamura
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the XAUUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
Shooting Target
Chui Yu Lui
Uzman Danışmanlar
/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
GridProfit
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Profit  Grid Profit EA Working with all pairs. TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01  Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way
Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
EA Semi Auto Trade
Santi Dankamjad
Uzman Danışmanlar
Semi-Automatic Trading EA Description This EA is designed for semi-automatic trading, requiring the user to have a good understanding of the following functions: Automatic Trading with 3 MAs : The EA analyzes and trades based on signals generated by three Moving Averages (MA). Users must configure the MA settings according to their strategy. Drawing Trendlines : Users can draw trendlines on the trading platform to identify market trends. The EA will place trades when the price breaks through the
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (165)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VR Smart Grid - Tüccar tarafından verilen kârla çok fazla piyasa pozisyonunu kapatmak için aşamalarda yapabilen akıllı ticaret robotu (danışman). Küçük parçaların kademeli olarak kapatılması, riskleri hızlı ve etkili bir şekilde azaltmaya yardımcı olur. Ticaret stratejisi algoritması, dikkatlice çalışılan birkaç ticaret stratejisini içerir . Temel strateji, bir pozisyon ızgarası ve sabit karla pozisyonların kısmi bir şekilde kapanmasından oluşur. Ticaret Robotu (Danışman), mevcut pazar durumunu
MatrixEA
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Uzman Danışmanlar
///  Trade smart Good profit And continuous with low risk /// Matrix EA Working with all pairs.   TimeFrame - 1m Deposit Recommended :  If you have an account under $ 100-200, it is best to work with a         Micro account lot=0.1   MICRO  If you have an account under $ 500, it is best to work with a               Micro account lot=0.2  MICRO If you have an account  standard  with 1000  $ , it is best to work with a          lot=0.01    ///  Trade smart Good profit And continuous with
Dreadnought
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Uzman Danışmanlar
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. Fixed Stoploss and Takeprofit = Safe. Win rate is 99%. ProfitFactor is over 5. One trade at a time. The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMet
Koli Mt4
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi currency ai trading bot for mt4 it is rich of parameters like equity control , tp and sl in different option like money and pips also drawdown control risk control trading timing and lot size in detailed options also closing control for trades supported with nice control panel with many options you can make your parameters as you wish that ea work with any pair any frame also any equity you can adjust that in equity balance 
Way Trade
Ivan Grachev
4.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An automatic trend trading advisor based on an analysis of the current market situation. The adviser determines the direction of the market, monitors built-in indicators, builds breakdown levels and enters the market after they cross. In this case, irrelevant levels are deleted. Advisor is fully automated and ready to go. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller Advantage: does not use locks, grids, sitouts, arbitrage and other risky trading strategies; high p
FREE
Trend Bender Pro
Nebiyou Girma Tilahun
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultimate Trend-Driven Expert Advisor: Precision Trading with Dynamic Hedging Elevate your trading game with our state-of-the-art MQL4 trading algorithm, engineered for precision and adaptability. This algorithm integrates advanced technical analysis tools and a flexible hedging strategy to help you maximize your trading potential, no matter the market conditions. Key Features: Adaptive Trend Detection : Stay aligned with the market's pulse using trend analysis across multiple timeframes—Weekly,
MartinPro
Utibe Udoh
Uzman Danışmanlar
MartinPro   (or Martingale Pro) is a martingale-based  scalper EA. It is recommended to be traded on only one pair at a time -- preferably Gold or GBPUSD . You can set your initial FixLots based on increased equity or simply set the AutoLots to 'Yes' and the robot will use a computed initial lot size. Default setting may be OK for most trades.   Note that this is a martingale  EA; it starts with two opposite orders and opens additional (subsequent) orders with increased lot size and attempts to
TrixEA
Gabriel Selegean
Uzman Danışmanlar
mql5 equivalent: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43341#!tab=overview TrixEA is an EA using the triple exponential strategy, using crossover of 15 exponential moving agerage, 25 exponential moving average, and 50 exponential moving average. Recommended configuration: take profit: 390 stop loss: 455 trailing value: 295 short ema: 15 medium ema: 25 long ema: 50 Period: M30 For USCrude, taking into consideration a spread of 10, which is a worst case scenario for tier-2 brokers, the EA is c
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Uzman Danışmanlar
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Net89
Vadym Velychkov
Uzman Danışmanlar
NeT 89 - is a fully automatic Forex trading advisor. This robot is very simple. The robot is based on a unique entry and exit strategy, low risks, low drawdowns. He can track dozens, hundreds of quotes of securities, make instantly the most complex calculations, make a decision and immediately open orders. He does not use any dubious strategies in his trading (martingale, grid, locking). He simply opens a trade, places Stop Loss and Take Profit in it and expects to work out faster and closes the
First Scalper MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4.25 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop T
Sven AI Trading BOT EA
Sven Unglaube
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Smart Martingale Trader
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Martingale Trader MT5 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (8 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging: Automatic hed
Smart Martingale Trader MT4
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Martingale Trader MT4 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (9 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging:   Automatic
Phoenix Flip
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
Uzman Danışmanlar
Phoenix Flip MT5 Discounted Price. Price increases $25 every 10 purchases. Phoenix Flip Algorithm Experience the power of Phoenix Flip Algorithm - a proprietary grid trading system engineered with sophisticated position management, intelligent session filtering, and four distinct lot progression methodologies. This advanced EA automatically manages alternating grid positions with dual profit targeting systems. The Phoenix Flip system seamlessly handles pending order automation, state trackin
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt