



Guide to buying a product















Hello



In this document, we will help you to buy the product you want from the MQL5 site.

First, enter the following link (MQL5 market):

https://www.mql5.com/en/market







Then, using the filters on the left side of the page, select the product category you want:

For example, we choose Expert Meta 4.









Then, in the search box, type the name of the product you want:

For example, we type the name "Hero EA MT4".









After searching, the desired product will be found on the page. Click on it to enter the page of that product.

Then click on the purchase (or rent) option of that product to enter the purchase page of that product:







Then choose the payment method you want and click on "Next":







In the last step of the purchase, you will enter the payment page and you can complete the purchase.









