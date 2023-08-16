Guide to buying a product
Other

Guide to buying a product

16 August 2023, 14:44
Claudia Ramona Angerer
Claudia Ramona Angerer
0
381


Guide to buying a product




Hello


In this document, we will help you to buy the product you want from the MQL5 site.
First, enter the following link (MQL5 market):
https://www.mql5.com/en/market
 



Then, using the filters on the left side of the page, select the product category you want:
For example, we choose Expert Meta 4.

 


Then, in the search box, type the name of the product you want:
For example, we type the name "Hero EA MT4".

 


After searching, the desired product will be found on the page. Click on it to enter the page of that product.
Then click on the purchase (or rent) option of that product to enter the purchase page of that product:

 



Then choose the payment method you want and click on "Next":


 


In the last step of the purchase, you will enter the payment page and you can complete the purchase.



#Guide to buying a product