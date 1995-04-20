KT All In One Divergence MT4

The KT All-In-One Divergence is designed to identify regular and hidden divergences between the price and 11 widely recognized oscillators. This powerful tool is indispensable for swiftly and accurately spotting market reversals.

Its a must-have tool in any trader's arsenal, providing clear and accurate divergence patterns. Its accuracy and speed in identifying market reversals are remarkable, allowing traders to seize profitable opportunities confidently.


Features

  • No Interference: You can add this indicator on the chart using various oscillators multiple times without interfering with the divergences from different oscillators.
  • Adjustable Parameters: You can customize everything directly from the input settings, from oscillator settings to colors.
  • Regular/Hidden Divergences: This tool identifies both regular and hidden divergences between the price and oscillator.
  • No Clutter: Unsymmetrical divergences are filtered out and discarded to ensure improved accuracy and reduce clutter.
  • Real-Time Alerts: You can receive real-time trading alerts through various channels, including Pop Up, Email, Phone (push notifications), and Sound, as all Metatrader alert options are supported.
  • Compatible with EAs: Importing this indicator into an expert advisor is a seamless process, making it easy to integrate and utilize within your own automated strategy. The indicator output value can be easily accessed using the signal buffer.

Included Oscillators in All in One Divergence 

The indicator has a comprehensive set of 11 oscillators. Additionally, we continuously strive to meet user requests by adding more oscillators to enhance its functionality.


List of Included Oscillators

  1. RSI 
  2. CCI
  3. MACD
  4. OSMA
  5. Stochastic
  6. Momentum
  7. Awesome Oscillator (AO)
  8. Accelerator Oscillator (AC)
  9. Williams % Range
  10. Relative Vigor Index
  11. Rate of Change (ROC)
