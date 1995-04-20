Introducing ICT Reaction Levels, a reliable indicator designed to plot key levels on your chart. Unlike classical support and resistance, these levels are derived from significant highs and lows observed on higher timeframes, such as the weekly and monthly periods. The indicator provides a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify critical price levels based on historical price reactions.





ICT Reaction Levels analyzes price action on the specified timeframe, using special inputs to determine the reaction levels, scan a specified number of higher timeframe bars with a possibility to select the high/low fractal mode that suits your preferences (ICT uses 3 bars, but the option includes 5 bars).





To streamline your analysis, you can choose to display only active levels by setting an input to show only active levels. This shows levels that have been tested within the last X bars, where X is determined by an Active Lookback input.





To keep you informed and alert, ICT Reaction Levels offers notification settings, you can enable alerts for potential trading opportunities. You have the option to receive alerts through the MT4 terminal, push notifications and email notifications.





The indicator provides flexibility in terms of customizing alerts. You can choose to be alerted about failed level breaks and real-time alerts for level crosses.





With ICT Reaction Levels, you gain access to key levels derived from historical price reactions on higher timeframes. Empower your trading decisions, receive timely notifications, and navigate the markets with more confidence.



