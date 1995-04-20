ICT Reaction Levels

Introducing ICT Reaction Levels, a reliable indicator designed to plot key levels on your chart. Unlike classical support and resistance, these levels are derived from significant highs and lows observed on higher timeframes, such as the weekly and monthly periods. The indicator provides a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify critical price levels based on historical price reactions.

ICT Reaction Levels analyzes price action on the specified timeframe, using special inputs to determine the reaction levels, scan a specified number of higher timeframe bars with a possibility to select the high/low fractal mode that suits your preferences (ICT uses 3 bars, but the option includes 5 bars).

To streamline your analysis, you can choose to display only active levels by setting an input to show only active levels. This shows levels that have been tested within the last X bars, where X is determined by an Active Lookback input.

To keep you informed and alert, ICT Reaction Levels offers notification settings, you can enable alerts for potential trading opportunities. You have the option to receive alerts through the MT4 terminal, push notifications and email notifications.

The indicator provides flexibility in terms of customizing alerts. You can choose to be alerted about failed level breaks and real-time alerts for level crosses.

With ICT Reaction Levels, you gain access to key levels derived from historical price reactions on higher timeframes. Empower your trading decisions, receive timely notifications, and navigate the markets with more confidence.


EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
Utilitaires
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
Utilitaires
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 5! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatibi
SMT Killzones Combo
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Presenting the SMT Divergence indicator, a versatile tool designed to aid in analyzing market dynamics. The indicator helps identify divergences between the highs and lows of two correlated major currency pairs during specific market periods ("killzones" abbrev. KZ). These periods are characterized by increased market activity, allowing traders to observe market behavior more closely. The indicator provides customizable options to adjust time settings and visually display the divergences and
SmartZone Reversal Master
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing the SmartZone Reversal Master, a powerful indicator designed to assist traders in identifying potential trade entry points. This indicator utilizes the SMC concepts of liquidity engineering and higher resolution trend analysis to help traders make informed decisions. By identifying institutional key levels in the market and monitoring price movements in relation to them around certain times of the day (ICT killzones) when volatility is higher, the SmartZone Reversal Master enhances
Cable Champ
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Experts
Introducing "Cable Champ" - Your GBPUSD Swing Trading Expert Advisor for MT4! BACKGROUND: Step into the rich historical significance of the GBPUSD currency pair, affectionately known as "Cable." Dating back to the early 20th century, the name originated from exchange rates transmitted via a transatlantic cable between London and New York. Today, GBPUSD remains a global powerhouse, linking the British Pound (GBP) and the US Dollar (USD) as one of the most actively traded pairs in the forex mar
Prop Account Risk Manager
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilitaires
Introducing "Prop Risk Manager": Your Trading Discipline Partner Are you a trader looking to adhere to prop firm rules with unwavering discipline? Look no further. "Prop Risk Manager" is your comprehensive solution for navigating prop firm guidelines and optimizing your trading success. Key Features: - Precision Risk Management : "Prop Risk Manager" aligns with prop firm principles to ensure you never trade during news events, hold trades overnight, or risk weekends. - Tailored Trading Hou
EchoTrade Local Trade Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilitaires
EchoTrade Local Trade Copier – Fast, Reliable, and Built for Seamless Account Management Download free demo here  to test with EURUSD trades on demo accounts Read installation guide here Copy Trades Like a Pro — Instantly, Accurately, and Safely Tired of juggling multiple MetaTrader accounts manually or missing trades between platforms?   EchoTrade Local Trade Copier   solves that — giving you a   seamless, ultra-fast, and customizable trade replication system   between MT4 and MT5 terminals
BlackWing Signal Provider MT5 to Telegram
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilitaires
Introducing the BlackWing Signal Provider—an advanced EA designed to enhance your trading experience by facilitating seamless communication between your MetaTrader 5 platform and Telegram channels, groups, or individual users. Key Features: 1. Real-Time Event Notifications: Receive instant alerts on new trades, modified orders, closed positions, and deleted orders. Stay informed and make well-timed decisions. 2. Interactive Chart Snapshots: Share chart snapshots along with new trades and ord
EchoTrade Local Trade Copier MT5
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilitaires
EchoTrade Local Trade Copier – Fast, Reliable, and Built for Seamless Account Management Download   free demo   here  to test with EURUSD trades on demo accounts Read installation guide   here Copy Trades Like a Pro — Instantly, Accurately, and Safely Tired of juggling multiple MetaTrader accounts manually or missing trades between platforms?   EchoTrade Local Trade Copier   solves that — giving you a   seamless, ultra-fast, and customizable trade replication system   between MT4 and MT5 ter
