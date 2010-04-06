EchoTrade Local Trade Copier

EchoTrade Local Trade Copier – Fast, Reliable, and Built for Seamless Account Management


Copy Trades Like a Pro — Instantly, Accurately, and Safely

Tired of juggling multiple MetaTrader accounts manually or missing trades between platforms? EchoTrade Local Trade Copier solves that — giving you a seamless, ultra-fast, and customizable trade replication system between MT4 and MT5 terminals on the same computer or VPS.

Whether you're a signal provider, account manager, or a trader managing multiple strategies, EchoTrade delivers the speed, flexibility, and precision you need to scale your trading — without the stress.


Key Features That Put You in Control

Daily Risk Limits & Smart Protection

Avoid overtrading and protect your capital with built-in daily loss/profit caps. Automatically pause copying when thresholds are hit to keep your account safe.

Full Trade Mirroring

EchoTrade copies everything: market orders, pending orders, SL/TP changes, modifications, and closures. Use Reverse Mode to flip trade directions, or apply custom lot multipliers and size caps for fine-tuned control.

Advanced Risk Management

Copy trades using fixed lots, percentage of balance, or capital-based formulas. Automatically reject trades that come without Stop Loss or Take Profit — because safety matters.

Custom Trade Timing

Choose when copying is active. Set specific trading hours or let EchoTrade run 24/7 — ideal for adapting to your trading style and market sessions.

Symbol Mapping Engine

Different broker names? No problem. Map symbols easily (e.g., GOLD → XAUUSD , NAS100 → USTEC ) and ensure every trade is copied without errors — even across brokers.

Real-Time Alerts & Logs

Monitor everything with detailed logs and optional push notifications. Stay informed on every copied trade, modification, or error in real time.

Flexible Execution Filters

Set pip-based tolerances, slippage settings, execution delays, and price-check filters. You define how trades are executed — with precision.


Why EchoTrade Local Trade Copier?

  •  Works seamlessly across MT4 & MT5

  •  Perfect for personal trading, signal copying, or client account management

  •  Prevents costly mistakes with built-in safeguards

  •  Supports all trading styles: scalping, day trading, swing trading

  •  Easy to install, easy to use — no coding or complex setup required


Note: This version is for MetaTrader 4, and can copy between MT4 accounts. You can purchase EchoTrade Local Trade Copier for MT5 as well to support full two-way trade copying between MT4 and MT5 terminals.


 Whether you're copying trades between live accounts, demo environments, or signal services — EchoTrade Local Trade Copier delivers the confidence, control, and consistency you need to trade smarter.


