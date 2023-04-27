SMT Killzones Combo

Presenting the SMT Divergence indicator, a versatile tool designed to aid in analyzing market dynamics.


The indicator helps identify divergences between the highs and lows of two correlated major currency pairs during specific market periods ("killzones" abbrev. KZ). These periods are characterized by increased market activity, allowing traders to observe market behavior more closely.


The indicator provides customizable options to adjust time settings and visually display the divergences and KZs, ensuring flexibility to suit individual preferences. It also assists in identifying potential trading opportunities during periods of active market volatility.


INPUTS


Divergence type:

This input is used to specify the type of divergence to look for between the highs and lows of two correlated major pairs. The default setting is "same," which means that the highs and lows of both pairs should move in the same direction.


Pair to correlate:

This input is used to specify the pair that the indicator will use for correlation. The default setting is "GBPUSD".


Fractal type:

This input is used to specify the type of fractal that the indicator will use. The default setting is "five".


Max history lookback:

This input is used to specify the maximum number of bars to look back when calculating the indicator. The default setting is 2000.


Activate divergences in KZ only:

This input is used to activate divergences in KZ only. The default setting is true.


Activate London open KZ:

This input is used to activate the London open KZ. The default setting is true.


Activate NY Open KZ:

This input is used to activate the New York open KZ. The default setting is true.


Activate Asian Open KZ:

This input is used to activate the Asian Open KZ. The default setting is true.


Activate London close KZ:

This input is used to activate the London close KZ. The default setting is true.


London open KZ (in broker time):

This input is used to specify the time range for the London open KZ, in broker time. The default setting is "02:00-05:00".


New York open KZ (in broker time):

This input is used to specify the time range for the New York open KZ, in broker time. The default setting is "07:00-10:00".


London close KZ (in broker time):

This input is used to specify the time range for the London close KZ, in broker time. The default setting is "10:00-12:00".


Asian KZ (in broker time):

This input is used to specify the time range for the Asian KZ, in broker time. The default setting is "20:00-00:00".


The indicator displays guides on the chart to help with time conversion in order to properly set the KZ times.


maxson02
408
maxson02 2023.05.22 21:37 
 

The best indicator by far. And his always here to answer any question.

