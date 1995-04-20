MCP MA strategies panel
- Göstergeler
- Anton Iudakov
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, no repaints. Works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. In the indicator settings, you can choose 1 of 4 Moving Average strategies.
Strategies (represented in screenshots):
- Classic fast and slow moving average crossover
- Reverse signal of classic crossing (used for flat/sideways movement)
- Classic crossover relative to a slower moving average (Trend MA in settings)
- Price touching the fast moving average relative to Trend MA
|Name
| Description
|Symbols
|Symbols are listed separated by commas and without spaces. They will be displayed in the table
|Moving average settings
|Moving average settings
|Period for strategy No.4
|Period for determining if the price touches the fast moving average for strategy No. 4
|Number of bars to display
|The number of bars to display the indicator on an open chart.
|Alerts
|Signal presence alert. The arrows are not redrawn.
Version for mt5 - see