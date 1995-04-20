MCP MA strategies panel

Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, no repaints. Works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. In the indicator settings, you can choose 1 of 4 Moving Average strategies.

Strategies (represented in screenshots):

  1. Classic fast and slow moving average crossover
  2. Reverse signal of classic crossing (used for flat/sideways movement)
  3. Classic crossover relative to a slower moving average (Trend MA in settings)
  4. Price touching the fast moving average relative to Trend MA

      Settings:
      Name Description
      Symbols Symbols are listed separated by commas and without spaces. They will be displayed in the table
      Moving average settings Moving average settings
      Period for strategy No.4 Period for determining if the price touches the fast moving average for strategy No. 4
      Number of bars to display The number of bars to display the indicator on an open chart.
      Alerts Signal presence alert. The arrows are not redrawn.

      Version for mt5 - see


