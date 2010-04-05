EA ICT Price Action

Automated Gold Trading System (Expert Advisor for XAU/USD)





This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) with 2-digit decimal precision. The system operates on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe, making trading decisions based on short- to medium-term price movements.





The EA utilizes both Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders to capture breakout opportunities. In the event of a sharp price movement or spike, the system is also programmed to place counter-trend orders, aiming to take advantage of potential price reversals after strong moves.





The EA is capable of managing both buy and sell positions simultaneously, allowing it to respond dynamically to changing market conditions. It is particularly suitable for high-volatility periods, such as during news releases or sudden market sentiment shifts.





Key features include:





Precision trading for gold (XAU/USD) with 2 decimal points

Simultaneous handling of Buy and Sell orders

Use of Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders for breakout entries

Automatic counter-trade entry when the price moves aggressively in one direction

Operates on the 15-minute chart (M15), suitable for intraday strategies

Clear logic for order entry and exit, with potential for integrating TP and SL levels









This EA is ideal for traders looking to automate gold trading with breakout and reversal logic on a fast timeframe.



