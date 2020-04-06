Bunny

Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market

All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product.

    Automation of trade on a new level

    We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers.

    Key Benefits

    • High precision trading signals through the use of complex mathematical algorithms

    • Automation all trading processes - from market analysis to transaction execution

    • 24/7 operation without breaks and days off

    • Minimizing risks by strictly following a trading strategy

    • Adaptability to changing market conditions

    How does this work

    Our advisor analyzes the market situation in real time using:

    • Technical Analysis of Charts

    • Fundamental indicators

    • Market volatility

    • Volumetric indicators

    Based on the data received, the system makes balanced trading decisions, eliminating emotional factors from the trading process.

    Features of the advisor

    • Flexible customization trading parameters to suit individual requirements

    • Defense mechanisms from slippage and requotes

    • Detailed statistics trading operations

    • Visual interface for convenient control of work

    • Optimized capital management system

    Who is it intended for?

    • Beginner traders who want to automate their trading

    • Experienced traders looking for additional tools to increase their profits

    • Investors interested in passive income in the foreign exchange market

    Trust your trading to a professional advisor and get the opportunity to earn on Forex, even without being an expert in trading. Start using advanced technologies to achieve your financial goals today!

    Terminal setup

    Before launching the application, you need to perform a light setup of the terminal, specifying the following URL addresses in the "Advisors" section:

    • https:// emilon.ru
    • https:// my.roboforex.com
    • http:// ec.forexprostools.com
    • https:// api.telegram.org
    • http:// client-api.instaforex.org
    • https:// api.vk.com
    Attention! In URL addresses it is mandatory remove spaces. Spaces are added so that the addresses on the site are not read as links to third-party resources.

    General parameters

    • Settings:
      • Trade_EA_Settings - trading using local advisor settings (without using the file system),
      • Trade_File_Settings - trading using the file system settings (this can be much more convenient, easier and more efficient);
      • Accountant - the advisor optimization mode, during the optimization of parameters in the strategy tester, the robot is launched in parallel on the chart in the "Accountant" mode to process the received data. As a result, the robot selects the received sets of settings and saves them to files. The advisor sorts and loads files ready for work in real time.
    • Folder_Number - number of the folder with files;
    • Auto_Magic   - used exclusively in conjunction with the " Trade_File_Settings " parameter   this function selects the best files with settings depending on the set priority " MagicNumber " , so let's say if " MagicNumber = 1 " , this will mean the highest priority and the robot will search on the server for the best file with settings (the best is the one that showed the best results in the strategy tester), then the next 2, 3, 4 and so on. It makes sense to open dozens of accounts and on each set the robot different priorities from 1 and higher and the robot will download and upload different files each time. The highest priority is relative and is not a fact that it will be the most profitable;
    • MagicNumber   - sets the priority of downloaded files and is also an identifier of positions, therefore it cannot be changed if the advisor has open positions;
    • --------------------------
    • Max_Loss - if greater than 0, then in case of a loss that exceeds the value specified here, the robot stops trading until further actions are specified. A red button will light up on the chart and if you press it, the blocking will occur and trading will continue, but it is recommended to re-optimize. By default, if the adviser detects and downloads a new set of files with settings, it will be blocked automatically.
    • Total_History - the number of days of history for which the trading result should be calculated, it is recommended to be no less than 30 days.
    • --------------------------
    • Auto_Symbol - automatic selection of a currency pair for trading, according to the data obtained during testing. The robot will select the most promising currency pair according to the established priority starting with 1, then 2, 3 and so on.
    • Auto_All - if enabled, then during the selection of a currency pair and assigning it a priority, the robot will take into account the overall result, otherwise the individual one.
    • Switch_Drawdown - if greater than 0, then automatic currency selection begins only after reaching the drawdown percentage set here and after closing an unsuccessful series, until then the choice of currency remains yours.
    • Symbol_Filter - allows you to exclude currency pairs for which a drawdown was recorded with a percentage of Switch_Drawdown, the robot then skips them during automatic selection.
    • --------------------------
    • Account_Balance - if greater than 0, the advisor will take into account the deposit amount specified here, otherwise the entire deposit.
    • Balance_Minimum - if the deposit amount falls below the value specified here, then trading will stop completely. If 0, then not used.
    • MaxSpread   - the maximum allowed spread, above which the robot does not trade;
    • Slippage     - permissible slippage;
    • --------------------------
    • Min_Margin - the amount of the remaining free margin as a percentage of the deposit, used in case of deposit acceleration. The adviser will place a whole bunch of positions with the current lot, the number of positions is determined by the remaining free margin. If 0 is not used.
    • Use_Max_Lot - if enabled, the advisor will place one position with the maximum possible lot, taking into account   Min_Margin , not a stack of positions. Used to accelerate the deposit.
    • Min_Margin_Reset - if enabled, the advisor will reset the Min_Margin parameter after triggering, otherwise the robot will trade in turbo mode all the time, with the aim of accelerating the deposit more and more. Such work can be compared to a car running at breakneck speed for a long time, which is very dangerous.
    • --------------------------
    • Risk_Percent - percentage of the deposit for automatic lot calculation;
    • Lots - fixed lot (if Risk_Percent=0);
    • LotExponent   - coefficient of multiplication of averaging positions;
    • MaxTrades - maximum number of positions;
    • --------------------------
    • Take_Profit - take profit;
    • Stop_Loss - stop loss;
    • SL_Percentage - if greater than 0, then stop loss as a percentage of the deposit, stop loss is calculated for all positions in the series and is set at the same level;
    • --------------------------
    • Dynamic_Distance - dynamic distance between positions;
    • Fixed_Distance - fixed distance between positions if   Dynamic_Distance   =false;
    • Depth_Of_History - the number of candles for calculating the dynamic distance between positions , if   DynamicPips = true ;
    • Delimiter - the coefficient of division of the dynamic distance between positions , if   DynamicPips = true ;
    • Indicator_Level - indicator level for early closure of all positions if the price goes beyond this level;
    • --------------------------
    • Indicator_Minimum - the lower level of the indicator;
    • Indicator_Maximum - the upper level of the indicator;
    • --------------------------
    • Use_Time - trading session filter;
    • Open_Hour - start of trading;
    • Close_Hour - end of trading;
    • Time_GMT - time shift relative to GMT, on the panel at the top right is the current value   GMT of your broker, taking into account the adjustment . If the signal is GMT+3, and your broker, for example,   GMT+2, then you need to add 1, so that it is GMT+3. If your broker has, for example , GMT+4, then you need to subtract 1, so we set the value to -1;
    • --------------------------
    • Total_Equity_Risk - percentage of drawdown for closing all positions;
    • Equity_Percentage - if enabled, the calculation will be in percentages;
    • Equity_Copy - if enabled, the values of the parameters - Total_Equity_Risk , Equity_Percentage - will be read from files, otherwise locally;
    • --------------------------
    • Use_Trailing_Stop - trailing stop;
    • Trail_Start - start-trailing;
    • TrailStop - stop trailing;
    • --------------------------
    • Use_Time_Out - closing positions by time;
    • MaxTradeOpenHours - lifetime of positions.
    • --------------------------
    • Use_Cross - trend indicator;
    • Direct - direct signal;
    • Indent - deviation;
    • Fast_Period - period of the first line;
    • Fast_Shift - shift of the first line;
    • Fast_Method - first line method;
    • Fast_Price - the price for calculating the first line;
    • Slow_Period - period of the second line;
    • Slow_Shift - shift of the second line;
    • Slow_Method - second line method;
    • Slow_Price - the price for calculating the second line;
    • --------------------------
    • Speed – determination of the strength and speed of the price;
    • Reverse – trading on a rebound from a price jump;
    • s_Pips - jump distance in pips;
    • s_Time - time in seconds during which the price made a jump;

    Automatic optimization block

    This is a powerful feature that takes the system to a whole new level. It not only optimizes the adviser, selecting the best settings on a full machine, but also conducts forward testing for the stability of the parameters. I will show you how to use this in the video review.
    • MultiLevelRecording - the number of folders with files, if 0, the settings will not be saved. During optimization, the adviser analyzes the results of each pass in the strategy tester and saves the settings with the best indicators in separate files. Files with settings (including the currency pair and chart period) are saved in a separate folder. However, according to the optimization results, positive results can be achieved with different settings, and no one knows which settings will be most effective in real market conditions. Therefore, it makes sense to save at least several combinations of settings, which can then be used on several accounts at once by distributing funds between them. This achieves risk diversification. While we can get a loss on one account, a profit is achieved on another account. In order to automate the process of saving settings in different variations, it is enough to increase the value of the MultiLevelRecording parameter (abbreviated name - MLR) by the desired amount. As a result, after saving the settings in one folder (for a certain currency pair with a certain chart period), the adviser will create a new folder for the next variation by increasing its number by one. The main folder number is the Folder_Number parameter, which contains all subfolders with the initial Magic_Number number. All subsequent folders have numbers - (Magic_Number + creation serial number). The number of each subsequent folder exceeds the previous one by one multiple (one digit).
    • _1_Statistics - custom criteria for acceptability of settings in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion that, in your opinion, the result of acceptability of settings should correspond to. All results that do not correspond to this criterion will be automatically cut off:
      • Initial deposit - the value of the initial deposit.
      • Withdrawal - the amount of funds withdrawn from the account.
      • Profit - net profit at the end of testing.
      • Gross profit - total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
      • Gross loss - total loss, the sum of all unprofitable (negative) trades. The value is less than or equal to zero.
      • Maximal profit trade - maximum profit is the highest value among all profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
      • Maximal loss trade - maximum loss is the smallest value among all loss trades. the value is less than or equal to zero
      • Maximal consecutive profit - the maximum profit in a sequence of profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero ...
    • _1_Stat - more or less. Let's say if you selected drawdown as a criterion, then this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if the criterion is profit factor, then naturally more (the more profit factor, the better).
    • Statistics_1_ - minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted.
    • _2_Statistics, _3_Statistics - similar parameters...
    • Auto_Switch - if you turn it off, the files with the settings will not be written automatically during optimization, they will be written during testing. Thus, the selection of the best settings is carried out manually with your participation.
    • Pause_Pass - if greater than 0, the robot will not write files with settings in a row, it will skip the number of variations specified here, this is done in order to diversify the options with settings as much as possible.
    • Instant_Processing - if enabled, the robot will analyze the received settings directly during optimization, otherwise during testing. If it is necessary to conduct forward testing of the received settings, it is necessary to disable. During forward testing, the robot will test all selected files with settings in turn, delete those that did not pass forward testing and analyze all the remaining ones with automatic construction of a vector from best to worst.
    • --------------------------
    • Month_Loss - if greater than -1, then the adviser will accept only those settings that show a stable deposit growth from cycle to cycle. A cycle can last from one minute to one month. If you set the value to 0, then in this case not a single loss cycle is allowed, this is a very strict criterion, under which it will be difficult or even impossible for a strategy tester to select settings. This largely depends on the duration of the cycles, if the cycle lasts a month, then there are only 12 of them in a year and this is incomparably easier than an hourly cycle, where there are only 24 cycles in a day. Especially if zero cycles are not allowed, in other words, downtime.
    • Switch_Period - duration of cycles;
    • Zero_Result - whether to consider idle time as a negative result in cycles; if enabled, it will be much more difficult for the tester to select settings, especially for short cycles;
    • --------------------------
    • Forward - forward testing, if enabled, the advisor will conduct forward testing directly during optimization. From the set date, inside the advisor, functions are enabled that calculate critically important indicators, such as profit (fixed in the deposit currency), relative drawdown (in percent), profit factor, mathematical expectation, number of trades, all indicators below relate exclusively to forward testing from the date   Forward_Time ;
    • Forward_Time - forward testing start date;
    • Forward_Profit - the profit received in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted;
    • Opt_Drawdown - relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted;
    • Opt_Profit_Factor - profit factor at which the settings are accepted;
    • Opt_Expected_Payoff - the expected value at which the settings are accepted;
    • Total_Trades - number of trades     at which the settings are accepted.

    Notes read carefully

    • The robot was created by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.
    • You shouldn't try to figure out its settings right away, at first glance it seems complicated, in fact it will be very easy to manage after you understand the basic principles of its operation at the user level.
    • There is also a unique opportunity use this robot for free, both temporarily and permanently, under the affiliate program. Another name for this advisor   Master Class .
    • At first, it is strongly recommended to use only ready-made files with settings downloaded from our server. It takes time before you learn how to optimize the robot yourself. Especially for this  there is a utility, which searches and downloads files from our server automatically, with a frequency of one hour. It is necessary to run on a parallel schedule, in the utility settings select Bunny.
    • In addition to technical analysis, the robot also conducts fundamental market analysis, for this it needs access to the Internet in real time, this is impossible in the strategy tester, so in the strategy tester the result will not be complete, for a preliminary assessment of the results, it is better to look at the statistics of real monitoring, it is much more informative than test data. In the strategy tester to demonstrate the capabilities, try testing it with the default settings, on a pair XAUUSD.

    What You Need to Know Before You Start Real Trading

    It is not recommended to use the robot with default settings on real accounts. Since such important points as slippage, requotes, network delays are not taken into account. For trading on real accounts, it is necessary to select settings taking into account all of the above.

    A robot is just a tool in the hands of a master, and if the master is (not a very good one), then the tool is not to blame.

    Why Users Leave Negative Reviews on MQL5: Motives Analysis

    Support

    All questions and comments in the social network "Telegram", on other resources I do not comment on messages and do not answer questions, in order to save time and concentrate information on one channel.


    おすすめのプロダクト
    Perfection
    Mikhail Senchakov
    エキスパート
    Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
    Alfascal
    Vladislav Filippov
    1 (1)
    エキスパート
    For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
    TradeButterfly
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    エキスパート
    The MT4 trading advisor calculates the formed Gartley Butterfly shapes and makes a decision at the start of trading. "Butterfly Gartley" - one of the figures of graphical analysis, popularized by technical analyst Larry Pesavento, taken from the author's publication "Profit in the stock market", published in the mid-thirties. To date, there are 12 basic "Gartley patterns" - graphic figures with the construction, based on the application of Fibonacci levels and ratios. The algorithm of trackin
    WOW Dash DotFX5 NY Ai Robot
    Nirundorn Promphao
    エキスパート
    I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1, H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pa
    Waka Waka EA
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.31 (48)
    エキスパート
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Dragon Tongues
    Jin Hu Han
    エキスパート
    This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
    Zoom MAX AI
    Nguyen Phuong Hoang
    エキスパート
    Zoom MAX AI Before you buy all of my products please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Please do not over believe in backtesting result . No one can 100% predict the future . 2) The best setting is default, but you can find the best by yourself each special conditions 3) Sometimes a confliction of market can cause the account a short period of Drawdown , Please get ready for it and wait for profit. 4) Super Trade AI are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and s
    Adaptive Trend Hunter
    Andrii Holiev
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    Adaptive Trend Hunter is a professional fully automated Expert Advisor adapted for trading the most popular EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. It uses its own algorithms for recognizing stable trends, which are determined by proprietary trend indicators, that you will not find on sale. The Adaptive Trend Hunter Expert Advisor is an intelligently advanced automated trading tool. The Expert Advisor is notable for its self-renewing algorithm when trading conditions change. The Expert Advisor
    MonexScalp
    Behzad Shadfar
    エキスパート
    Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: •   User-Friendly Settings:   Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. •   Session Scheduling:   Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. •   Adjustable Stop-Loss:   Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to yo
    WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro1 Ai Robot
    Nirundorn Promphao
    エキスパート
    I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M30 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M30 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto cur
    SentimentEA
    Sergii Onyshchenko
    エキスパート
    This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters
    WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro2 Ai Robot
    Nirundorn Promphao
    エキスパート
    I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H4 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 15 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto currency pairs, Push No
    Neon Bot EA
    Aleksandr Ivanov
    エキスパート
    They say that currency market is flat most of the time.  NEON Bot EA based on this principle namely on the logic price's return to average value with filtering entry due to custom indicator. EA uses the strategy of martingale therefore it sets stop-loss for each position separately. Also the quantity of orders in the grid is limited. Don't try to change recommended MM to avoid a large drawdown.  Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/samivanov/seller !Attention! EA is sensitive to chart perio
    Standard Oscilators
    Mars Safin
    エキスパート
    Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
    Meta PX
    Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
    エキスパート
    MetaProfitX  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades. MetaProfitX  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses,  MetaProfitX  employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit. This unique strategy allows  MetaProfitX  to optimize its risk management, mini
    Insight AInvestor 4
    Oleksii Ferbei
    エキスパート
    Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
    Equilibrium Trader
    Stefan Petkov
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    お願いします !   MetaTrader 4プラットフォームの制限と、一度に1つの通貨ペアしかテストできないというプラットフォームの制約のため、Equilibrium Traderをストラテジーテスターで試すことはしないでください。Equilibrium Traderは同時に複数のFX通貨ペアのポジションを保持します。 ライブトレード結果 :  https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1877603 MetaTrader 5バージョン :  https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/94695 Equilibrium Trader は、高リスクな外国為替市場で安全かつ安定したトレード体験を提供するために設計された完全自動化のトレードインターフェースです。 当社は多様化を非常に重視しており、内部分析とプロのセキュリティツールの使用は、効果的なリスク管理への取り組みを証明しています。また、当社のトレードインターフェースは、比較的低い投資リスク戦略を採用しており、すべての取引にアクティブなストップロスが設定されており、トレード
    Euro Gift EurUsd M15
    Marek Kupka
    3 (5)
    エキスパート
    Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
    FREE
    MA turn and 6 MA trend EA
    Klein Gyula
    エキスパート
    I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s (Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s Harmadik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ Negyedik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU ) Nice Day Sign
    Jobot Basic Martingale
    Jakkarin Chinsuwan
    エキスパート
    This EA can run on every currencies pairs recommend EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD Timeframe 30 Minute (M30) The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with $1000 min imum initial Deposit. And the robot can support your manual transactions on EURUSD. ACCOUNT LEVERAGE: 1:100 ACCOUNT (Stop Out): 50% or less ACCOUNT TYPE: Real account ACCOUNT MODE: Hedging account Take Profit: Automatically Stop Loss: Automatically LOT size: Manual first order
    Prosperity MT4
    Mr James Daniel Coe
    エキスパート
    High growth, low draw-down bot. Great for beginners AND pros. 5 COPIES LEFT - NEXT PRICE $999 Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus! Prosperity live fund, real money (>$2,000) signal:  CLICK HERE ABOUT A rare diamond in a sea of EAs - 4x improvements in most backtest stats. We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters... Original EA No history reading No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default Not an 'ex
    Destiny Master
    Victor Adhitya
    エキスパート
    Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    エキスパート
    Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    Gold Crazy EA MT4
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    エキスパート
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Be Bestowed By Heaven
    Ding Bo Dai
    エキスパート
    1、厳密な論理判断：複数の条件を階層的に組み合わせることで、プログラムスイッチがオンである、フィボナッチリトレースメントラインが存在する、MACDの開場時刻ではない、マーチンゲール戦略がまだ起動していないなどの特定かつ厳格に制限された状況下でのみポジションを開く処理が行われるようにします。これにより、不要な取引を回避し、無意味なリスクを軽減します。 2、多様な技術分析ツールの統合：フィボナッチリトレースメントライン、ZigZag指標、MACD指標など、様々な技術分析手法を組み合わせることで、市場の動向を異なる視点から総合的に評価し、取引決定の正確性と信頼性を向上させます。 3、リスク管理体制：ポジションを開く前に、口座残高（15.0以上）と預託金率（300%以上）を確認し、取引が資金管理ルールに適合することを確保することで、過度な取引や証拠金不足による強制ロスカットリスクを効果的に防ぎます。 4、マーチンゲール戦略対応：マーチン変数が既に起動しているかどうかやその後のポジション開きロジックを通じて、マーチンゲール戦略の起動と管理を実現し、ユーザーに対して不利益な相場状況に対処す
    PowerEA1
    Hasan Abdulhussein
    エキスパート
    The expert advisor opens daily trades with specific lot sizes based on complex mathematics. It does not engage in risky behavior, does not use martingale, does not average down, and does not hedge. The results of the expert advisor become apparent after a long period, more than 3 months, and it annually multiplies the capital several times. It can multiply $1,000 to $100,000 or more within two or three years. You can see its performance through backtesting. When you purchase the product, open th
    Intelligent trend
    Yang Pei Qin
    エキスパート
    1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
    Digital Experts
    Mohamed Nasseem
    エキスパート
    DIGITAL EXPERTS EA is a tool designed to assemble five of our digital experts into one expert as follows: MILCH COW HEDGE EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. MILCH COW MIX EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right
    Cleopatra EA
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    こんにちはトレーダー！ EA には、ドローダウンの少ない安定した取引で 3 年半の実績があります。 ライブパフォーマンス MT4版はこちら 「クレオパトラ EA」戦略を提示します。クレオパトラは美しく知的なデザインで、その力が多用途で常に適応する回復フォームを備えています。 その主な戦略は、市場の弾力性を読み取ることです。さまざまな方法で参入範囲を分析できます。 これは、さまざまな tf やさまざまな範囲で非常に動的になり、市場ニュースへのクエリが処理されます。 クレオパトラは、市場の回復に適応する大きな力を持っています。彼女のパターンは固定されていません。パーセンテージでも変動でも、さまざまな種類の保護があり、任意の propfirm アカウントや mff などのルールの下で機能することができます。 EURUSD に最適化されていますが、市場全体を処理できます。必要な市場に適応させることが重要です。 サポートされている通貨ペア: EURUSD、任意のすべての市場 推奨される時間枠: M15 特徴： 1 つのチャート設定: 取引に必要なチャートは 1 つだけです。 複数
    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (20)
    エキスパート
    Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (172)
    エキスパート
    ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.69 (13)
    エキスパート
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
    Jesko
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    エキスパート
    Jesko EA – Jesko は、 長年にわたり検証され最適化された戦略 に基づいて構築された特別なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 すでに 実際の口座でテストされており 、一貫して 利益性と低リスク を示しています。 今回、ついに一般公開することにしました。 Signal live    ライブアカウントの4ヶ月  簡単インストール  すべてのブローカーで利用可能（ECN口座推奨）  最低入金額: 100 USD  24時間365日サポート  Jesko を一度購入すると、他の製品を無料で入手可能！ 1,5年前 バックテスト用: チャートに INCORRECT が表示されないようにしてください。 表示された場合は、設定を変更する必要があります。 オプションは True/False のみです — チャートに緑の OK が表示されるまで調整してください。これは問題ないことを意味します 入力パラメータの説明 基本設定 AccountType – 口座タイプの選択 (Normal / ECN / その他)。 RiskMode – リスク管理モードの選択 (低 / 中 / 高)。 ロ
    Gold Emperor EA
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.58 (12)
    エキスパート
    Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.32 (38)
    エキスパート
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.87 (30)
    エキスパート
    ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    エキスパート
    プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
    Blox
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦 略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 550ドルで購入できるのは残り1本のみです。その後、価格は650ドル、750ドルへと上がり、最終価格は1200ドルになります ライブシグナル >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   クリック 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUS
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    エキスパート
    プロモーションを開始します! 449ドルで残りわずかです! 次の価格: 599ドル 最終価格: 999ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro はゴールド取引 EA の仲間入りですが、大きな違いが 1 つあります。それは、これが本物の取引戦略であるということです。 「実際の取引戦略」とは何を意味しますか?   おそらくお気づきかと思いますが、市場に出回っているほぼすべてのゴールド EA は単純なグリッド/マーチンゲール
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    3.67 (3)
    エキスパート
    超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
    Gold Medalist
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
    Gold Mining EA
    Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
    エキスパート
    Gold Mining EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines momentum-based technical analysis with intelligent grid management. Designed primarily for trending markets like Gold (XAUUSD),  this EA uses a unique combination of Aroon Oscillator and RSI indicators to identify high-probability entry points while managing risk through multiple protective mechanisms. Trading Style: Grid Trading with Trend Following Best Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended Timeframe: M15(15-minute) Mini
    FXbot mt4
    Marek Kvarda
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
    Swap Master MT4
    Thang Chu
    エキスパート
    Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
    Gold Garden MT4
    Chen Jia Qi
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    深層学習が金の取引を再構築し、インテリジェントアシスタントが庭師のように取引の庭を手入れします。「ゴールドガーデン」EAは、深層学習の知的技術を採用し、20年分のデータトレーニングにより、戦略のパフォーマンスを大幅に向上させます。これにより、取引がより簡単でインテリジェントになります。一緒にインテリジェント化の時代を切り開き、取引を幸せな庭園に変えましょう。これはあなただけのGold Garden Stewardになります。 MT5バージョン： Gold Garden MT5   618セール、期間限定で200ドル割引 現在、EAの試用キャンペーンが行われています。購入後にご連絡いただくと、「TrendMaster FX」または「AI TradingVision GPX」の使用権を得ることができます。詳細についてはお問い合わせください。 現在の発売記念価格は699ドルで、販売目標に達すると999ドルに値上げされます。 現在、EAの試用キャンペーンが行われています。購入後にご連絡いただくと、「TrendMaster FX」または「AI TradingVision GPX」の使用権を得
    GoldZ AI
    Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
    エキスパート
    GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.81 (42)
    エキスパート
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    CyNera MT4
    Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
    2.87 (15)
    エキスパート
    CyNera：あなたの取引、私たちの技術 マニュアルとセットファイル: 購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルとセットファイルをお送りします 価格: 価格は販売されたライセンスの数に応じて上昇します 利用可能なコピー: 4 金取引は、市場で最も変動の激しい金融商品であり、精密さ、徹底した分析、そして強力なリスク管理が求められます。CyNeraエキスパートアドバイザーは、これらの要素を巧みに組み合わせ、最適な金取引を実現するために設計された高度なシステムです。CyNeraの高度な戦略と技術は、経験豊富なトレーダーだけでなく、初心者にも、金取引がもたらす独自の課題やチャンスを乗り越えるための支援を提供します。 CyNeraは、金市場の複雑さに対応した信頼できるソリューションを提供します。適応性に優れたインテリジェントな戦略と、多時間枠分析、自動取引調整、そして正確なリスク管理などの高度な機能を組み合わせています。この柔軟性により、CyNeraは市場の急速な変化に即座に対応しつつ、長期的に資本を守るための強力なツールとなります。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M30  
    One Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (15)
    エキスパート
    One Gold EA をご紹介します。これは、Meta Trader プラットフォーム上の洗練された金取引ロボットで、高度な市場分析でトレーダーを支援するために開発されました。当社の独自のテクノロジーは、ニューラル ネットワークとデータ駆動型アルゴリズムを活用して、過去およびリアルタイムの金市場データを分析し、意思決定に役立つ洞察を提供します。従来の手動戦略とは異なり、One Gold EA は最小限の介入で動作し、取引プロセスを合理化し、関連するリスクの削減を目指しています。高度なニューラル プラグインの使用によりロボットの分析機能が強化されますが、他の取引ツールと同様に、One Gold EA は利益を保証するものではないことに留意することが重要です。ただし、より情報に基づいたデータに裏打ちされた洞察を提供することで、取引パフォーマンスを向上させる可能性を考慮して設計されています。One Gold EA は、金市場を継続的に監視して、人間のトレーダーが見つけるのが難しいパターンや傾向を検出します。このシステムはさまざまな市場状況に適応できるため、特に金取引のような非常に不安定な環
    The Simple Worker
    Anatoliy Ryzhakov
    エキスパート
    The Simple Worker is a multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses several proven trading strategies. It trades on the M1 timeframe. Few settings make the EA simple and intuitive for users, which allows it to be optimized for a certain currency pair, if necessary. The EA analyzes the market, the EA uses indicators, tick volumes, the Martingale system. How the EA works It trades only one order at a time. It enters the market with two pending orders with the volume of "Startlot". If one of the orders
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4 (4)
    エキスパート
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    Gold Invest Pro Expert Advisor MT4
    Sergey Batudayev
    エキスパート
    Gold Invest Pro is designed specifically for trading gold. The EA works only with buy positions on XAUUSD and gradually builds a series of trades, then closes them as a single basket when the total profit reaches a predefined target in money. Inside, it includes: a limit on the maximum number of orders; a profit target for the whole basket in account currency; equity-based protection — when a specified drawdown level is reached, all trades can be closed. It is not a “magic button”, but a tool f
    AlphaCore System MT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
    HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (26)
    エキスパート
    24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
    Fundamental Trader
    Sara Sabaghi
    4.82 (17)
    エキスパート
    Ziwoxファンダメンタルトレーダー Ziwox Fundamental Traderは、金融市場のトレーダーがEA情報データに基づいて賢明な意思決定を行うのを支援するトレーディングアシスタントです。 このEAは、オンラインソースを使用して、通貨の基本的なバイアス、ペアでのリアルタイム小売業者比率の感情、銀行と機関の予測、COTレポートデータ、および複雑なEAパネル内の他のデータなどの必要なすべての情報を取得します。 簡単に言えば、それは統合された外国為替データソースと情報であり、手動トレーダーがより良い意思決定を行うのに役立ちます。 これに加えて、これは完全な基本的なロボット取引であり、通貨の基本的なバイアスと技術データに基づいて、これらのデータを使用してペアで自動的に取引します EAコンポーネント： 取引に必要なすべての情報は、データパネルに統合された一連の外国為替データストリームコンポーネントとしてここに収集されます。 各コンポーネントは、トレーダーが意思決定を行うのに役立つトレーディングエイドインジケーターまたは説明的な市場レポートとして個別に機能します。 これらのコ
    Statistical mt4 scanner dashboard
    Mark Nicole Olarte
    エキスパート
    ================================================================================               8つの柱による統計的エッジ・スキャナー               ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~         純粋な数学。インジケーターなし。プロフェッショナルな優位性。 ================================================================================                "ギャンブルはやめましょう。統計に基づいてトレードを開始してください。" ================================================================================ なぜ95％のトレーダーが失敗するのか ==========================================================
    Algo Capital I AI Trader
    Jimitkumar Narhari Patel
    エキスパート
    Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art AI Advanced Intelligence Trader - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions. Why Algo Capital? Robust Trading Strategies:
    作者のその他のプロダクト
    Banker Pro
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs. Where can I get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling s
    TradeMax
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    The advisor is designed for trading on any currency pairs, has a built-in multi-trend indicator, in the strategy tester the indicator works only on the current period as the leading one, it is possible to connect other periods       on the chart       as auxiliary (optional). For this purpose, 9 buttons are displayed on the chart indicating the period and direction of the trend - the red color of the button means that the trend is downward, blue color - upward, yellow color of the button - flat
    FREE
    Transformer
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    Possibilities of using the trading robot designer All signals are managed by our advisors, and details are disclosed only to existing clients – after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made strategies Ready-made solutions   Allows you to start automated trading immediately without having to develop your own system. The advantages of using ready-made strategies: Instant start   - no need to waste time on development Proven algorithms  -  strategi
    FREE
    Osa
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    An advisor with atomic potential from the first days! Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller The advisor is based on chaos theory - the disorderly movement of the price. In the first strategy, the robot identifies moments when the price becomes most active and opens a grid of pending orders in the direction of the price. In the second strategy, pendi
    FREE
    Night Express
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    Night Express   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20
    FREE
    Director
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    The advisor tries to save unprofitable transactions. Launch the robot on the chart, and as soon as the robot detects an open transaction on the chart, or a series of transactions opened manually or with the help of any other advisor, the robot will instantly calculate the total breakeven point and start pulling them out of the drawdown, regardless of the number of transactions and their type, transactions can be both for purchase and for sale, with any identifiers. Monitoring All signals are man
    FREE
    Master Class
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
    FREE
    SuperProf
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs. Where to get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling some
    FREE
    KyberNet
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    KyberNet  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Ope
    FREE
    Optimus and Partners
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    Optimus   uses a unique strategy based on averaging positions against the current trend. This approach allows you to profit from market corrections and reversals by opening additional positions in the direction opposite to the main trend. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics: Multicurrency:   The advisor works on all major and
    FREE
    Advisor Manager
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    ユーティリティ
    Almost all of our advisors have a built-in system of remote adjustment to current market conditions, this process is also called optimization. The settings are transmitted via files that we receive as a result of optimizing our advisors. These are the files that we use in trading on our accounts, so our settings will be the same. This is an analogue of standard .set files, only they are loaded into the advisor code not manually, but automatically and directly into the advisor code, from our serv
    FREE
    Hedging positions
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    The advisor tries to save unprofitable transactions. Launch the robot on the chart, and as soon as the robot detects an open transaction on the chart, or a series of transactions opened manually or with the help of any other advisor, the robot will instantly calculate the total breakeven point and start pulling them out of the drawdown, regardless of the number of transactions and their type, transactions can be both for purchase and for sale, with any identifiers. Monitoring All signals are man
    Optimus Prime
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    3.67 (3)
    エキスパート
    Optimus Prime  uses a unique strategy based on averaging positions against the current trend. This approach allows you to profit from market corrections and reversals by opening additional positions in the direction opposite to the main trend. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics: Multicurrency:   The advisor works on all major
    Atmos
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    An advisor with atomic potential from the first days! Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller The advisor is based on chaos theory - the disorderly movement of the price. In the first strategy, the robot identifies moments when the price becomes most active and opens a grid of pending orders in the direction of the price. In the second strategy, pendi
    Hyper
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    Hyper  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Operati
    File Manager
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    ユーティリティ
    Almost all of our advisors have a built-in system of remote adjustment to current market conditions, this process is also called optimization. The settings are transmitted via files that we receive as a result of optimizing our advisors. These are the files that we use in trading on our accounts, so our settings will be the same. This   is an analogue of standard .set files, only they are loaded into the advisor code not manually, but automatically directly from our server, via the Internet. Th
    Modern Forex Technologies
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    The advisor is designed for trading on any currency pairs, has a built-in multi-trend indicator, in the strategy tester the indicator works only on the current period as the leading one, it is possible to connect other periods       on the chart       as auxiliary (optional). For this purpose, 9 buttons are displayed on the chart indicating the period and direction of the trend - the red color of the button means that the trend is downward, blue color - upward, yellow color of the button - flat
    Night
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    Night   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20:00 to 08
    Cobra Trader
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    Basic principle of operation   The robot's purpose is to automatically detect correction moments after significant price fluctuations in the market. The robot uses pending orders to enter the market on breakouts of key levels. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Automatic detection   entry points after strong price movements Pending o
    Emperor
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    エキスパート
    Possibilities of using the trading robot designer All signals are managed by our advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made strategies Ready-made solutions       allow you to start automated trading immediately without having to develop your own system. The advantages of using ready-made strategies: Instant start   - no need to waste time on development Proven algorithms   — strategies have been tested on historical data Reliability   — the risks of errors in the code a
    Voltra Pulse
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    インディケータ
    General   Description Voltra   Pulse   is   a   modern   adaptive   indicator   designed   to   identify   trends   and   reversal   points.   It   is   based   on   an   enhanced   moving   average   algorithm   that   dynamically   adjusts   to   market   volatility. Key   Features Adaptivity :   automatically   adjusts   sensitivity   depending   on   current   volatility. Dual   signal   system :   combines   a   fast   and   a   slow   line   to   reliably   confirm   signals. Minimal   lag
    フィルタ:
    レビューなし
    レビューに返信