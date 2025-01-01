ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCPositionInfoTimeUpdateMsc 

TimeUpdateMsc

01.01.1970 からから経過したミリ秒数で表されたポジション変更の時刻を受け取ります。

ulong  TimeUpdateMsc() const

戻り値

01.01.1970 からから経過したミリ秒数で表されたポジション変更の時刻

注意事項

ポジションは主に Select（シンボルによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。