ReplaceNan

Replace NaN values in a matrix/vector with the specified value and return the number of elements replaced.

ulong vector::ReplaceNan(

const double value

);



ulong vectorf::ReplaceNan(

const float value

);



ulong matrix::ReplaceNan(

const double value

);



ulong matrixf::ReplaceNan(

const float value

);

Parameters

value

[in] New value to replace NaN elements in the matrix/vector.

Return Value

The number of matrix/vector NaN elements that were replaced by new value.