문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス행렬과 벡터 메서드행렬 및 벡터 조작ReplaceNan 

ReplaceNan

Replace NaN values in a matrix/vector with the specified value and return the number of elements replaced.

ulong vector::ReplaceNan(
  const double   value      // new value
   );
 
ulong vectorf::ReplaceNan(
  const float    value      // new value
   );
 
ulong matrix::ReplaceNan(
  const double   value      // new value
   );
 
ulong matrixf::ReplaceNan(
  const float    value      // new value
   );

Parameters

value

[in]  New value to replace NaN elements in the matrix/vector.

Return Value

The number of matrix/vector NaN elements that were replaced by new value.