Replace NaN values in a matrix/vector with the specified value and return the number of elements replaced.
ulong vector::ReplaceNan(
Parameters
value
[in] New value to replace NaN elements in the matrix/vector.
Return Value
The number of matrix/vector NaN elements that were replaced by new value.