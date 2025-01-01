uchar ExtCharArray[];

MqlRates ExtRates[1];



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- copy the data of one current bar into the MqlRates structure

if(CopyRates(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, 1, ExtRates)!=1)

{

Print("CopyRates() failed. Error code: ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- print the data received in the MqlRates structure in the journal

Print("Data in the structure immediately after receiving it:");

MqlRatesPrint(ExtRates[0]);



//--- copy the structure to the uchar type array

ResetLastError();

if(!StructToCharArray(ExtRates[0], ExtCharArray))

{

Print("StructToCharArray() failed. Error code: ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- clear the structure

ZeroMemory(ExtRates[0]);

//--- print the data in the structure after clearing

Print("

Data in the structure after ZeroMemory():");

MqlRatesPrint(ExtRates[0]);



//--- now copy the data from the uchar array to the MqlRates structure

if(!CharArrayToStruct(ExtRates[0], ExtCharArray))

{

Print("CharArrayToStruct() failed. Error code: ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- print the data in the MqlRates structure after copying it from the uchar array

Print("

Data in the MqlRates structure after copying it from a uchar array:");

MqlRatesPrint(ExtRates[0]);



/*

result:



Data in the structure immediately after receiving it:

MqlRates data:

Time = 2024.02.21 07:00;

Open = 1.08143;

High = 1.08158;

Low = 1.08122;

Close = 1.08137;

Tick volume = 1341;

Spread = 4;

Real volume = 0



Data in the structure after ZeroMemory():

MqlRates data:

Time = 0;

Open = 0.00000;

High = 0.00000;

Low = 0.00000;

Close = 0.00000;

Tick volume = 0;

Spread = 0;

Real volume = 0



Data in the MqlRates structure after copying it from a uchar array:

MqlRates data:

Time = 2024.02.21 07:00;

Open = 1.08143;

High = 1.08158;

Low = 1.08122;

Close = 1.08137;

Tick volume = 1341;

Spread = 4;

Real volume = 0

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Print the fields of the MqlRates structure in the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void MqlRatesPrint(MqlRates &rates)

{

//--- create the output string

string text=StringFormat(" Time = %s;

"

" Open = %.*f;

"

" High = %.*f;

"

" Low = %.*f;

"

" Close = %.*f;

"

" Tick volume = %I64u;

"

" Spread = %d;

"

" Real volume = %I64u",

TimeToString(rates.time),

_Digits, rates.open,

_Digits, rates.high,

_Digits, rates.low,

_Digits, rates.close,

rates.tick_volume,

rates.spread,

rates.real_volume);

//--- print the header and the output string in the journal

Print("MqlRates data:

", text);

}