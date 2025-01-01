DokümantasyonBölümler
StructToCharArray 

StructToCharArray

POD yapısını uchar dizisine kopyala.

bool  StructToCharArray(
   const void&  struct_object,     // yapı
   uchar&       char_array[],      // dizi
   uint         start_pos=0        // dizideki başlangıç pozisyonu
   );

Parametreler

struct_object

[in]  Herhangi bir POD yapısına referans  (sadece basit veri tiplerini içerir).

char_array[]

[in] uchar dizisi.

start_pos=0

[in]  Kopyalanan verilerin ekleneceği dizideki pozisyon.

Geri dönüş değeri

Başarılı olursa doğru, aksi takdirde yanlış olarak geri döner.

Not

Kopyalama yapılırken, dinamik dizi eğer yeterli boşluk yoksa otomatik olarak (ArrayResize)'ı genişletir. Eğer dizi gerekli değere kadar genişletilemezse, fonksiyon bir hata geri döndürür.

 

Example:

uchar    ExtCharArray[];
MqlRates ExtRates[1];
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- copy the data of one current bar into the MqlRates structure
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT01ExtRates)!=1)
     {
      Print("CopyRates() failed. Error code: "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- print the data received in the MqlRates structure in the journal
   Print("Data in the structure immediately after receiving it:");
   MqlRatesPrint(ExtRates[0]);
 
//--- copy the structure to the uchar type array
   ResetLastError();
   if(!StructToCharArray(ExtRates[0], ExtCharArray))
     {
      Print("StructToCharArray() failed. Error code: "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- clear the structure
   ZeroMemory(ExtRates[0]);
//--- print the data in the structure after clearing
   Print("\nData in the structure after ZeroMemory():");
   MqlRatesPrint(ExtRates[0]);
 
//--- now copy the data from the uchar array to the MqlRates structure
   if(!CharArrayToStruct(ExtRates[0], ExtCharArray))
     {
      Print("CharArrayToStruct() failed. Error code: "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- print the data in the MqlRates structure after copying it from the uchar array
   Print("\nData in the MqlRates structure after copying it from a uchar array:");
   MqlRatesPrint(ExtRates[0]);
 
   /*
   result:
 
   Data in the structure immediately after receiving it:
   MqlRates data:
    Time = 2024.02.21 07:00;
    Open = 1.08143;
    High = 1.08158;
    Low = 1.08122;
    Close = 1.08137;
    Tick volume = 1341;
    Spread = 4;
    Real volume = 0
 
   Data in the structure after ZeroMemory():
   MqlRates data:
    Time = 0;
    Open = 0.00000;
    High = 0.00000;
    Low = 0.00000;
    Close = 0.00000;
    Tick volume = 0;
    Spread = 0;
    Real volume = 0
 
   Data in the MqlRates structure after copying it from a uchar array:
   MqlRates data:
    Time = 2024.02.21 07:00;
    Open = 1.08143;
    High = 1.08158;
    Low = 1.08122;
    Close = 1.08137;
    Tick volume = 1341;
    Spread = 4;
    Real volume = 0
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Print the fields of the MqlRates structure in the journal        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void MqlRatesPrint(MqlRates &rates)
  {
//--- create the output string
   string text=StringFormat(" Time = %s;\n"
                            " Open = %.*f;\n"
                            " High = %.*f;\n"
                            " Low = %.*f;\n"
                            " Close = %.*f;\n"
                            " Tick volume = %I64u;\n"
                            " Spread = %d;\n"
                            " Real volume = %I64u",
                            TimeToString(rates.time),
                            _Digitsrates.open,
                            _Digitsrates.high,
                            _Digitsrates.low,
                            _Digitsrates.close,
                            rates.tick_volume,
                            rates.spread,
                            rates.real_volume);
//--- print the header and the output string in the journal
   Print("MqlRates data:\n"text);
  }

Ayrıca bakınız

StringToCharArray, ShortArrayToString,CharArrayToStruct, Bir Codepage'in kullanımı, FileWriteStruct, Birleşimler (union), MathSwap