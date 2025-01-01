문서화섹션
POD 구조를 uchar 유형 배열에 복사.

bool  StructToCharArray(
   const void&  struct_object,     // 구조
   uchar&       char_array[],      // 배열
   uint         start_pos=0        // 배열의 시작 포지션
   );

매개변수

struct_object

[in]  모든 유형의 POD 구조 참조 (단순 데이터 유형만 포함).

char_array[]

[in] uchar 유형 배열.

start_pos=0

[in]  복사된 데이터가 추가되는 배열 위치.

값 반환

성공하면 true를 반환하고, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.

주의

복사할 때 공간이 부족하면 (ArrayResize) 동적 배열이 자동으로 확장됨. 배열을 필수 값까지 확장할 수 없으면 함수가 오류를 반환.

 

예:

uchar    ExtCharArray[];
MqlRates ExtRates[1];
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 현재 하나의 바의 데이터를 MqlRates 구조에 복사합니다.
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT01ExtRates)!=1)
     {
      Print("CopyRates() failed. Error code: "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- 저널의 MqlRates 구조로 수신된 데이터를 인쇄합니다.
   Print("Data in the structure immediately after receiving it:");
   MqlRatesPrint(ExtRates[0]);
 
//--- 구조를 uchar 유형의 배열에 복사합니다.
   ResetLastError();
   if(!StructToCharArray(ExtRates[0], ExtCharArray))
     {
      Print("StructToCharArray() failed. Error code: "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- 구조를 비웁니다
   ZeroMemory(ExtRates[0]);
//--- 비운 후 구조체의 데이터를 인쇄합니다.
   Print("\nData in the structure after ZeroMemory():");
   MqlRatesPrint(ExtRates[0]);
 
//--- 이제 uchar 배열의 데이터를 MqlRates 구조에 복사합니다.
   if(!CharArrayToStruct(ExtRates[0], ExtCharArray))
     {
      Print("CharArrayToStruct() failed. Error code: "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- uchar 배열에서 데이터를 복사한 후 MqlRates 구조의 데이터를 인쇄합니다.
   Print("\nData in the MqlRates structure after copying it from a uchar array:");
   MqlRatesPrint(ExtRates[0]);
 
   /*
   result:
 
   Data in the structure immediately after receiving it:
   MqlRates data:
    Time = 2024.02.21 07:00;
    Open = 1.08143;
    High = 1.08158;
    Low = 1.08122;
    Close = 1.08137;
    Tick volume = 1341;
    Spread = 4;
    Real volume = 0
 
   Data in the structure after ZeroMemory():
   MqlRates data:
    Time = 0;
    Open = 0.00000;
    High = 0.00000;
    Low = 0.00000;
    Close = 0.00000;
    Tick volume = 0;
    Spread = 0;
    Real volume = 0
 
   Data in the MqlRates structure after copying it from a uchar array:
   MqlRates data:
    Time = 2024.02.21 07:00;
    Open = 1.08143;
    High = 1.08158;
    Low = 1.08122;
    Close = 1.08137;
    Tick volume = 1341;
    Spread = 4;
    Real volume = 0
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 저널의 MqlRates 구조의 필드를 출력합니다.                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void MqlRatesPrint(MqlRates &rates)
  {
//--- 출력 문자열 생성
   string text=StringFormat(" Time = %s;\n"
                            " Open = %.*f;\n"
                            " High = %.*f;\n"
                            " Low = %.*f;\n"
                            " Close = %.*f;\n"
                            " Tick volume = %I64u;\n"
                            " Spread = %d;\n"
                            " Real volume = %I64u",
                            TimeToString(rates.time),
                            _Digitsrates.open,
                            _Digitsrates.high,
                            _Digitsrates.low,
                            _Digitsrates.close,
                            rates.tick_volume,
                            rates.spread,
                            rates.real_volume);
//--- 저널의 헤더와 출력 문자열을 인쇄합니다.
   Print("MqlRates data:\n"text);
  }

추가 참조

