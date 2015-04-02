AST Carry Pro

========================================

AST CARRY — (ENGLISH)

========================================





All figures = validated G10 backtest (risk fraction 0.15).

The backtest is labeled as a backtest; live proof is linked.









----------------------------------------

PRODUCT NAME

----------------------------------------

AST Carry — G10 FX Carry Harvester









----------------------------------------

SHORT DESCRIPTION (SUBTITLE)

----------------------------------------

Harvests the G10 interest-rate-differential premium with a diversified swap basket. No grid, no martingale. Verified live signal.









----------------------------------------

DESCRIPTION (MAIN TEXT)

----------------------------------------





What this EA is – and what it is not.





AST Carry does not trade a prediction. It harvests one of the best-documented risk premia in financial markets: the interest-rate differential ("carry") between G10 currencies. When you hold the higher-yielding currency and sell the lower-yielding one, the difference is credited to you every night as swap. This EA systematically scans for the pairs with the best real positive carry at your own broker, holds a diversified basket, and collects the premium day after day.





It is NOT a scalper, NOT a grid and NOT a martingale. Exposure does not grow with losses – the single most common reason FX systems blow up.





Backtest results; no guarantee of future returns.









How it works:





1. Scan – Every day it reads the real positive carry of all G10 pairs at your own broker (measured, not estimated).

2. Basket – A diversified basket of several pairs spreads the risk instead of concentrating it.

3. Harvest – Positions are held as long as the carry stays positive. A basket emergency stop caps the total risk.









Why G10 only (a deliberate choice):





Exotic high-yield currencies show tempting swaps in testing but mainly deliver tail risk: rare, brutal drops that wipe out the accumulated carry in one move. The G10 version deliberately leaves them out – slightly less return, in exchange for a drawdown you can actually sit through.









Honest risk disclosure:





- A rapid rise in a low-yield currency (classic: a JPY rally in risk-off) can trigger the full expected drawdown in a short time. Size accordingly.

- Positions are held for days; temporary open losses are part of the design.

- The edge only exists at a broker with fair, positive swaps.

- The MT5 tester applies today's swap rates to the past – which is why the live signal is the more honest proof.









Live signal (verified, real money, real name):









Requirements:





- MetaTrader 5, hedging account

- A broker with fair positive swaps on G10 pairs (ECN/RAW recommended) z.B. IC Markets

- VPS recommended (positions are held overnight and across days)

- Leverage from 1:100, any account currency, starting capital from approx. 2,000 EUR (0.01 Lot fix)





Settings:





Only one dial matters: the risk fraction (default 0.15). More conservative 0.08, more aggressive 0.30 (double the drawdown). Everything else can stay on default.









----------------------------------------

RISK WARNING (MANDATORY FOOTER)

----------------------------------------

Trading leveraged foreign-exchange products carries significant risk. Past and backtested results are not a reliable indicator of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.









----------------------------------------

TAGS / CATEGORY

----------------------------------------

Experts · Multi-Currency · Carry · Swing/Positional · FX Majors



