Aquí tienes la traducción profesional al inglés lista para copiar y pegar en el MQL5 Market:

Dow Jones Precision Trend EA is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones Index (US30 / Wall Street) on the 1-Hour (H1) chart.

The bot combines trend detection using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with real market volatility measured by the ATR (Average True Range) to place strategic pending orders with precise risk management.

🔑 Key Features

Specialized in US30 / Dow Jones (H1): Optimized to take advantage of the liquidity and characteristic volatility of the US market on a 1-hour timeframe.

Logical Pending Order Entries: Analyzes the relationship between the closing price and the EMA to place Buy Limit or Buy Stop orders automatically adjusted to real-time market prices.

Dynamic Percentage-Based Risk Management: Dynamically calculates lot size based on user-defined risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.

Dynamic ATR-Based Stop Loss and Take Profit: Uses no fixed pip values; adapts market exits to market behavior using ATR multiples.

Time-Based Exit (Max Candles): Features a time exit rule to close floating positions if they exceed a set number of candles, preventing prolonged market exposure.

Configurable Analysis Schedule: Allows you to define the exact hour of the day for the system to scan for new entry opportunities.

⚙️ Input Parameters

MAPeriod (Default: 10) : Period of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) used as the entry price reference.

ATRPeriod (Default: 200) : Period of the ATR indicator to measure background market volatility.

RiskPercent (Default: 1.0%) : Percentage of account balance to risk per trade.

TPRatio (Default: 4.0) : Risk/Reward ratio. By default, targets a Take Profit 4 times larger than the Stop Loss.

SLMultiplier (Default: 1.4) : Multiplier applied to the ATR value to determine the Stop Loss distance.

MaxCandles (Default: 6) : Maximum duration in hours/candles a position can remain open before automatically closing.

TradeHour (Default: 5) : Defines the daily time window in which the EA evaluates market conditions.

MagicNumber (Default: 123456): Unique identifier number so the EA manages only its own trades.

📊 Recommendations

Symbol: US30 / Wall Street / DJ30 / DJI (depending on your broker's naming convention for the index).

Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour).

Broker: ECN / STP broker with low spreads and fast execution for pending orders is highly recommended.

Minimum Deposit: Recommended starting balance of at least $500 - $1,000 (or equivalent) to allow accurate lot size calculations at a 1% risk rule.

VPS Server: Running the EA on a low-latency VPS is essential to ensure signals and time exits execute without interruptions.

📌 Important Note

Always test the EA on a demo account before running it on a live account to verify symbol compatibility and leverage offered by your broker.

Risk Warning: Past performance is not an indicator or guarantee of future results. Trading financial instruments and indices like the Dow Jones carries a high level of risk to your capital. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved and always conduct your own testing on a demo account before trading with real funds.