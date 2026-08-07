Swing high and Swing low indicator
- Индикаторы
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Muxlisa Gofurova🚀 MQL4 & MQL5 Разработчик торговых роботов | Эксперт по алготрейдингу
Приветствую в моем профиле! Я разработчик на MQL4/MQL5 с более чем 3-летним опытом создания высокоэффективных автоматических торговых систем, пользовательских индикаторов и вспомогательных утилит для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5.
- Версия: 1.40
- Активации: 10
Swing High Low Realtime Alert (No-Repaint)
The Swing High Low Realtime Alert indicator is a high-precision, professional tool designed for MetaTrader 5 to automatically detect and draw key market pivot points, structural highs, and structural lows in real-time.
Unlike standard indicators that redraw or lag, this indicator calculates swings strictly on fully closed candles, ensuring 100% Zero Repainting.
🌟 Key Features:
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🚫 Zero Repainting: Swings are confirmed only after the bar closes. Once plotted, levels never shift or disappear.
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📍 Smart Breakout Freezing:
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Swing High (Blue Line): Dynamically follows live price until a candle closes ABOVE the swing level. The line immediately freezes at the exact breakout candle.
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Swing Low (Red Line): Dynamically follows live price until a candle closes BELOW the swing level. The line immediately freezes at the exact breakdown candle.
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🎯 Clean Chart Aesthetics: No messy arrows or chart clutter. Only clean, precise trendlines starting exactly from the pivot bar.
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⚡ High Performance & Optimization: Engineered with efficient memory buffers for fast computation, suitable for both low and high-timeframe trading strategies (XAUUSD, Forex, Crypto, Indices).
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🎛️ Fully Customizable Display: Keep your chart clean by limiting the display to the last N active swings.
⚙️ Indicator Inputs:
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LeftBars (Default: 15) — Number of bars to the left required to confirm an extreme high/low.
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RightBars (Default: 15) — Number of bars to the right required to confirm an extreme high/low.
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SwingsToShow (Default: 2) — Maximum number of recent Swing Highs and Swing Lows to display on the chart simultaneously.
💡 How to Use in Trading:
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Market Structure & Trend Identification: Easily pinpoint higher highs, lower lows, and key support/resistance zones.
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Breakout & Liquidity Sweep Trading: Use frozen breakout lines to target liquidity pools and trade clean retests.
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Risk Management: Place precise Stop Loss orders directly above/below confirmed swing levels.