Swing high and Swing low indicator

Swing High Low Realtime Alert (No-Repaint)

The Swing High Low Realtime Alert indicator is a high-precision, professional tool designed for MetaTrader 5 to automatically detect and draw key market pivot points, structural highs, and structural lows in real-time.

Unlike standard indicators that redraw or lag, this indicator calculates swings strictly on fully closed candles, ensuring 100% Zero Repainting.

🌟 Key Features:

🚫 Zero Repainting: Swings are confirmed only after the bar closes. Once plotted, levels never shift or disappear.

📍 Smart Breakout Freezing: Swing High (Blue Line): Dynamically follows live price until a candle closes ABOVE the swing level. The line immediately freezes at the exact breakout candle. Swing Low (Red Line): Dynamically follows live price until a candle closes BELOW the swing level. The line immediately freezes at the exact breakdown candle.

🎯 Clean Chart Aesthetics: No messy arrows or chart clutter. Only clean, precise trendlines starting exactly from the pivot bar.

⚡ High Performance & Optimization: Engineered with efficient memory buffers for fast computation, suitable for both low and high-timeframe trading strategies (XAUUSD, Forex, Crypto, Indices).

🎛️ Fully Customizable Display: Keep your chart clean by limiting the display to the last N active swings.

⚙️ Indicator Inputs:

LeftBars (Default: 15) — Number of bars to the left required to confirm an extreme high/low.

RightBars (Default: 15) — Number of bars to the right required to confirm an extreme high/low.

SwingsToShow (Default: 2) — Maximum number of recent Swing Highs and Swing Lows to display on the chart simultaneously.

💡 How to Use in Trading: