Swing high and Swing low indicator
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Muxlisa Gofurova🚀 MQL4 & MQL5 自动交易专家 | EA 量化机器人开发员
欢迎来到我的个人主页！我是一名专业的 MQL4/MQL5 开发人员，拥有 3年以上的开发经验，专注于为 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 平台构建高效的自动化交易系统、自定义指标和辅助工具。
🎯 核心服务与技术优势：
1️⃣ 自定义 EA 交易机器人开发：
全自动量化交易机器人（剥头皮、网格、马丁策略、突破策略等）。
新闻行情自动化交易、挂单突破策略（Straddle）及高波动市场应对策略。
2️⃣ 高级风险与资金管理：
- 版本: 1.40
- 激活: 10
Swing High Low Realtime Alert (No-Repaint)
The Swing High Low Realtime Alert indicator is a high-precision, professional tool designed for MetaTrader 5 to automatically detect and draw key market pivot points, structural highs, and structural lows in real-time.
Unlike standard indicators that redraw or lag, this indicator calculates swings strictly on fully closed candles, ensuring 100% Zero Repainting.
🌟 Key Features:
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🚫 Zero Repainting: Swings are confirmed only after the bar closes. Once plotted, levels never shift or disappear.
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📍 Smart Breakout Freezing:
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Swing High (Blue Line): Dynamically follows live price until a candle closes ABOVE the swing level. The line immediately freezes at the exact breakout candle.
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Swing Low (Red Line): Dynamically follows live price until a candle closes BELOW the swing level. The line immediately freezes at the exact breakdown candle.
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🎯 Clean Chart Aesthetics: No messy arrows or chart clutter. Only clean, precise trendlines starting exactly from the pivot bar.
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⚡ High Performance & Optimization: Engineered with efficient memory buffers for fast computation, suitable for both low and high-timeframe trading strategies (XAUUSD, Forex, Crypto, Indices).
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🎛️ Fully Customizable Display: Keep your chart clean by limiting the display to the last N active swings.
⚙️ Indicator Inputs:
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LeftBars (Default: 15) — Number of bars to the left required to confirm an extreme high/low.
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RightBars (Default: 15) — Number of bars to the right required to confirm an extreme high/low.
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SwingsToShow (Default: 2) — Maximum number of recent Swing Highs and Swing Lows to display on the chart simultaneously.
💡 How to Use in Trading:
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Market Structure & Trend Identification: Easily pinpoint higher highs, lower lows, and key support/resistance zones.
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Breakout & Liquidity Sweep Trading: Use frozen breakout lines to target liquidity pools and trade clean retests.
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Risk Management: Place precise Stop Loss orders directly above/below confirmed swing levels.