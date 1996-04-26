Swing High and Swing Low MT4
- Индикаторы
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Muxlisa Gofurova🚀 MQL4 & MQL5 Разработчик торговых роботов | Эксперт по алготрейдингу
Приветствую в моем профиле! Я разработчик на MQL4/MQL5 с более чем 3-летним опытом создания высокоэффективных автоматических торговых систем, пользовательских индикаторов и вспомогательных утилит для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5.
- Версия: 1.40
- Активации: 5
Zo'r! MT4 versiyasini ham MQL5 Market bo'limiga qo'yish juda to'g'ri qaror — sababi treyderlarning juda katta qismi hali ham MetaTrader 4'dan foydalanadi.
Mana MetaTrader 4 (MT4) sahifasi uchun moslashtirilgan, professional Description (Tavsif) matni:
Swing High Low Realtime Alert MT4 (No-Repaint)
The Swing High Low Realtime Alert MT4 indicator is a high-precision trading tool built specifically for MetaTrader 4 to detect, track, and visualize key market pivot points, structural highs, and structural lows in real-time.
Engineered with maximum efficiency, this indicator calculates swings strictly on fully closed bars to guarantee 100% Zero Repainting.
🌟 Key Features:
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🚫 Zero Repainting: Swings are calculated only after candle closure. Once a level is plotted, it never moves or redraws retroactively.
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📍 Smart Breakout Freezing:
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Swing High (Blue Line): Tracks live market prices until a candle closes ABOVE the swing level. The line instantly freezes at the breakout bar.
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Swing Low (Red Line): Tracks live market prices until a candle closes BELOW the swing level. The line instantly freezes at the breakdown bar.
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🎯 Clean Visuals: No visual clutter, arrows, or noise. Only clean, precise trendlines starting directly from the pivot bar.
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⚡ Optimized for MT4: Ultra-lightweight code structure designed for smooth performance across multiple timeframes and charts without causing MT4 chart lag.
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🎛️ Customizable History: Limit the chart display to the last N active swings to focus strictly on recent price action.
⚙️ Indicator Inputs:
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LeftBars (Default: 15) — Required number of bars to the left to validate a pivot high/low.
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RightBars (Default: 15) — Required number of bars to the right to validate a pivot high/low.
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SwingsToShow (Default: 2) — Total number of recent Swing Highs and Swing Lows maintained on the chart.
💡 Trading Applications:
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Market Structure Identification: Instantly map out price action structure (HH/HL, LH/LL) and key S/R zones.
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Breakout & Retest Strategies: Monitor frozen breakout lines to trade liquidity sweeps and continuation moves.
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Risk Management: Easily set objective Stop Loss placement around confirmed swing levels.