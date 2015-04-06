Royal Black Chili EA MT4

Royal Black Chili EA was developed for various purposes. There are many setting options. The risk depends on the settings.

The bot works with six currency pairs simultaneously: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF and USDCAD. All six pairs can be changed freely, so the bot also works with other pairs, for example with gold or exotic crosses. Therefore, write to the support before or test in the demo account.





Important! It is advisable to run the EA thoroughly in a demo account. The backtest does not reflect the actual behavior of a demo or live account, as many factors are not taken into account here. All important information can be found below.

Trading is fully automated. The EA opens, manages and closes positions on all pairs on its own and is designed for basket trading: the open positions are balanced across the trading pairs, so that the basket never drifts too far into one direction.





Currently, a version for MetaTrader 4 is available, which can be used with any broker account.





What happens after the purchase?

Please send me a private message in MQL5 with a screenshot of the purchase confirmation. I will send you the manual as soon as possible. Please test it extensively in a demo account. Have fun with trading. If you have any questions, there is a dedicated support channel where all buyers are represented.





Parameters – Strategy:

"------ Symbols / Currency Pairs -----" Pair 1 (S1), Pair 2 (S2), Pair 3 (S3), Pair 4 (S4), Pair 5 (S5), Pair 6 (S6)

"------ Money / Risk Management ------" Position Size (Lots), Slippage in Pips, Order Magic (EA ID), Limit Trading Hours, Start Hour / End Hour

"------ Entry Signal (When To Open) ------" RSI Period, Buy When RSI Is Below, Sell When RSI Is Above, EMA Trend Filter Number, Enable EMA Trend Filter, Only On RSI Cross / Level

"------ Exit Signal (When To Close) ------" Stop Loss in Pips, Take Profit in Pips, Close On RSI Reversal, Close Long If RSI Is Above, Close Short If RSI Is Below

"------ Basket / Cross-Pair Balancing ------" Max. Open Positions Total, Max. Open Positions Per Pair, Balance Mode (Off / Block / Balance), Max. Net Buy/Sell Imbalance, Basket Take Profit, Basket Profit Target, Basket Stop Loss, Basket Loss Limit, Max. Spread in Pips

"------ Trailing Stop ------" Trailing Stop Enable, Trailing Distance In Pips





Minimum balance: Balance: 1000€/$ Minimum lots: 0.01

Recommended balance: Balance: 5000€/$ Minimum lots: 0.05

Excellent results: Balance over 10000€/$ Lot over 0.10





Small information: Since several positions can be open on six pairs at the same time, plan the balance generously – the basket is automatically balanced, but each open position requires its own margin. If you want to trade with less than 1000€, you can also use a cent account. Please test this first in a demo account.

The EA was reduced by 50% and currently costs only $199,99. The bot was developed for 4-digit pricing (pips are calculated automatically for 5-digit quotes). We plan to develop this system further. If you have any suggestions, please contact us.





If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us. We will be glad to help you.

